Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Names Tony Tomljanovic as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

LOUISVILLE, KY AND CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Charah Solutions, Inc. ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced the appointment of Tony Tomljanovic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective June 3, 2024. Mr. Tomljanovic is a highly skilled leader with over 30 years of financial experience in the engineering and construction field in both the domestic and international markets. In this role, he will oversee the company's financial operations including financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax, treasury, risk management, and information technology.

"We are delighted to have Tony as part of the Charah Solutions team," said Matthew Sutton, Charah Solutions President and CEO. "His extensive C-level financial leadership experience will play a crucial role in shaping our financial strategies, optimizing operational efficiency, and driving sustainable growth. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of our business."

Tony Tomljanovic, Charah Solutions CFO and Treasurer

Mr. Tomljanovic obtained his bachelor's degree from Lafayette College and completed Executive Leadership training at Rice University. He joins Charah Solutions from FST Technical Solutions where he served as CFO and led all financial, risk management, and IT roles. Previously, he was CFO of Infrastripe, LLC and AMEC E&E/Environment & Infrastructure and also held senior level finance leadership positions at CB&I, The Shaw Group, Tyco International, and ERM.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 35 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

About SER Capital Partners

SER Capital Partners is an independent, middle-market private equity firm dedicated to investing in North American sustainable industrial, environmental, and renewable businesses. Over the past two decades, its team members have amassed successful experience in its targeted sectors as private equity investors and senior executives at both private and public businesses. The firm's strategy is to actively create attractive investments underpinned by critical assets while also authentically measuring and improving key sustainability metrics in line with the UN Principles for Responsible Investing. SER is also committed to aligning interests across its investors, team members, portfolio company management teams, and communities. More information is available at www.sercapitalpartners.com.

