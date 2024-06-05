CARE: Saving $7.4 Million by Working Together

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / CARE



"The (VSLA) training showed us how to properly manage our money. We discovered we were wasting money and not working together to find the right solution. This is when I decided that my wife would be the best person to look after the money and organize the family expenses." - Kouakou Koffi Michel

CARE's Women for Change model is founded on the Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) approach and works with women and their families in cocoa-growing communities to improve livelihoods so that communities can thrive. The program started in Côte d'Ivoire in 2016 and aims to increase gender equity in households and communities, while supporting increased savings, improved skills, income growth and diversification, improved school enrollment rates, and increased nutrition.

Encouraged by this powerful model and its proven results, in 2020, Mars Wrigley committed to scaling up the partnership with CARE with an investment of $10 million to reach more than 60,000 members in cocoa communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana by 2025. We have now exceeded that target and have already reached more the 77,000 VSLA members (58,000 women) between 2016 and September 2022.

What did we accomplish?

Financial access to savings substantially increased for members. VSLA members in the Women for Change program have collectively saved over $7.4 million with over $3.7 million of loans disbursed. On average, VSLA members in this program have saved $63 annually compared to $0 annually at baseline.

How did we get there?

Improve literacy and numeracy skills and connections to formal finance. The literacy and numeracy program for VSLA participants has been identified as one of the most significant activities for addressing some challenges faced by participants in Women for Change. As women build their financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills through VSLAs, their financial needs grow. CARE is building partnerships with financial institutions for favorable women-friendly credit opportunities.

Where do we go next?

CARE is currently building a business case for the Women for Change model, including identifying the overlap between Women for Change programming and the supply chain. This will help to develop the future direction and expansion of the program, ensuring it aligns with both CARE and Mars's strategic priorities and creates a sustainable impact on cocoa-growing communities in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana. CARE's long-term vision is to scale Women for Change across the cocoa supply chain and into other commodities, such as rice and tea. Women for Change and Mars will become the model for other corporate partners to see the commercial and social benefits of connecting with VSLAs in their own supply chains leading to widespread positive impact, especially for women.

