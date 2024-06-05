A-1 Broadcast: TV Travel Content Creator Justin Walter Shares Tips to Plan a Memorable Vacation Adventure on TipsOnTv

Fun Travel Advice for Creating an Epic Summer Experience

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / For more than a decade, Justin Walter has been exploring the world from the South Pacific to South America. This amazing TV host has created epic shows by swimming with sharks, whitewater rafting, hiking glaciers, exploring ancient ruins, and trekking across continents. Just in time for the summer travel season, this world traveler and journalist suggests these tips and advice for exploring any part of the world.





WHERE TO GO THIS SUMMER

A top recommendation this summer is Portland, Oregon. Portland is truly the perfect base camp for an epic summer trip, whether traveling solo, with a friend, or bringing the whole family. The city has great walkable neighborhoods, amazing natural beauty including spectacular waterfalls, not to mention over a hundred miles of hiking and biking trails. But one of the best parts of Portland is the delicious food. There is a diverse culinary scene including hundreds of James Beard Award Winning restaurants, unique food trucks and more that will make your summer vacation one to remember. For more information, visit www.travelportland.com

CHOOSING A PLACE TO STAY

This summer, pack up the car and hit the road for an epic trip, but make sure to choose a quality hotel brand. Check out Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham offers thousands of hotels across the country at affordable price points. With brands like Microtel, Days Inn, Super 8, and La Quinta, chances are, there is a hotel by Wyndham wherever this summer. Best of all, when joining the award-winning Wyndham's Rewards program, earn a free night for every four nights, up to two free nights. Find out more at www.wyndhamhotels.com

BUDGETING WHEN TRAVELING

There are some great ways that tech is making travel budgeting easier like Spruce, an all-in-one mobile banking app built by H&R Block to help take control of one's finances. It is designed to take the worry out of summer vacation planning with budgeting tools that help make the most of spending and savings. Spruce has no monthly fees or minimum balances required, and for those looking for a high-yield interest rate, Spruce Savings has a 3.50% APY* after opting in. Spruce also offers cash-back rewards from participating retailers. Head over to sprucemoney.com to sign up today.

Spruce's fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Spruce? Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and debit card issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard®. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

*The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 05/22/2024. This rate is variable and can change without notice. Fees may reduce earnings. To start earning interest on your Spruce Savings Account, simply opt-in through the Spruce app or at sprucemoney.com.

OTHER TRAVEL TIPS

Experience the integration of smart lighting and smart home security with Philips Hue Secure. Known for its premium smart lighting, the company has recently integrated smart home security with brand-new cameras and app features. No matter where, Philips Hue Secure allows anyone to keep an eye on their home in real-time, getting immediate motion alerts. Even activate light and sound alarms and manage the system easily from a personal phone. For more information, visit www.philips-hue.com

