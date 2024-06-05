Anzeige
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
Tradegate
05.06.24
15:05 Uhr
18,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18,70018,80021:53
Albertsons Companies: Introducing the Companies in The Clean Fight's Latest Accelerator Program

Seven companies have been selected to take part in The Clean Fight's accelerator program aimed at scaling decarbonization solutions for the food services industry in New York State.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Originally published by The Clean Fight.

Written by Semira Rose.

"As innovative technologies and solutions continue to play a key role in reducing emissions in the grocery industry, we are excited to have our stores be part of the conversation to scale these efforts in New York. Improving energy and refrigerant use is an integral aspect of our Recipe for Change and a way we can make a difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share." - Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Companies

See original post by The Clean Fight and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Photo courtesy of The Clean Fight

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

