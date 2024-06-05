A-1 Broadcast: Travel Expert Shares Tips for Planning an Unforgettable Summer Vacation to Florida on TipsOnTV

Learn Why the Queen of 'Royal Travel' is Teaming Up to Share Unique Summer Vacation Destinations

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Now is the time to book a summer getaway. Nationally known travel expert and travel agency owner Kendra Thornton has researched deals and ideas for an amazing Florida summer vacation.

"Every year, I take my family to Florida to kick off the end of the school year. I love that with a summer trip to Florida, you can combine world-class arts, culture, natural wonders, history, and white-sand beaches," says Thornton.

Thornton, owner of Royal Travel & Tours, recommends several destinations in the Sunshine State: The mother of three highlights easy-to-reach getaways that include vibrant cities and towns from the Palm Beaches to Sarasota. Whether looking for a quick beach getaway, a city escape, or a nature-inspired adventure, Thornton suggests combining the best of the outdoors with hidden cultural gems.

ACCOMMODATIONS WITH SUMMER OFFERINGS

In Sarasota, get 25% off the luxurious Resort at Longboat Key Club during the week of the Fourth of July; and over Labor Day, save 20% at the Lido Beach Resort. In the Palm Beaches, take advantage of the "Linger Longer and save 25%" offer at The Boca Raton or check out the "Complimentary Third Night" package at the PGA National Resort. Both resorts offer signature kid's clubs, providing parents with trusted childcare for little ones of all ages.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES

The summer season begins with Savor Sarasota, featuring prix-fixed, multi-course lunch and dinner menus from some of Sarasota's best restaurants. The Fun in the 941 special offer allows visitors to experience dining, entertainment, and attractions, all steps away from world-class beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The summer months are also ideal for visiting The Palm Beaches and learning about the destination's beloved sea turtles at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. Visitors can even spot them during guided Turtle Walks on the beach.

COOL OFF WITH THESE ACTIVITIES

Sarasota is home to more than 35 miles of coastline on the Gulf of Mexico, including top-rated Siesta Key Beach. Take a paddleboarding tour through the beautiful mangrove tunnels of Lido Key or enjoy guided boat tours to see local wildlife.

On the Atlantic Coast, discover free snorkeling and scuba diving spots at Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach. The area features a popular "snorkel trail," an 800-foot artificial reef with diverse marine life including sea turtles, manatees, and tropical fish, all just a few feet from the shore! For an afternoon of thrills, visit Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach, which features 35 acres of exciting water slides and attractions.

OPTIONS FOR FAMILY FUN

In Sarasota, visit the Ringling Museum, where families can explore the 66-acre estate of John and Mable Ringling, including the Circus Museum, Historic Asolo Theater, Bayfront Gardens, and more. At Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the world's first net-positive botanical garden, families will find plenty of shaded beautiful gardens to explore, special art exhibitions, and an expansive play area for children.

For any family members looking for social media-worthy photos from the best vantage point, climb to the top of The Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Museum in The Palm Beaches. The landmark 1860s lighthouse offers a glimpse into the town's history with a bird's eye view of the coast.

For information on additional deals in Florida, visit www.VISITFLORIDA.com/deals

