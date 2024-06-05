Frito-Lay North America: World Environment Day Spotlight: PepsiCo Volunteers Plant Seeds of Change in South LA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / In celebration of World Environment Day, PepsiCo and Frito-Lay are proud to highlight dedicated employees who took action in their own backyard alongside California Climate Action Corps and City Plants, a grassroots organization local to Los Angeles.

The ultimate goal of the collaboration was to make a sustainable impact in the South LA community - an area impacted by high carbon emissions and low green canopy cover. PepsiCo volunteers from across the entire organization stretched their green thumbs and rejuvenated an eight-block corridor along Slauson Avenue, planting and distributing 100 trees and plants.

California has long been a critical hub for PepsiCo's North American food and beverage business operations. As PepsiCo enters its third year of pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) - a transformation of its business, with the planet and people at the center - the company remains focused on creating positive change in the neighborhoods that employees call home.

"I was thrilled to recently join fellow PepsiCo colleagues in passionately serving our community," said Fidel Gomez-Garcia, Manager of Government Affairs - Western US, PepsiCo. "Impactful initiatives like this event are just one of the many ways we're fulfilling our pep+ ambition to create a more sustainable food system and future across North America. Every effort counts, I am humbled to be a part of this mission, and I look forward to many more opportunities to serve South LA in the future!"

