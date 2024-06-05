Anzeige
05.06.2024
Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) Unveils New FP&A Specialization to Address Skills Gap in Finance Industry

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Finance Institute® (CFI), a global leader in online finance and banking education, certifications, and productivity tools, is proud to announce the launch of its new Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) Specialization. This program is designed to equip business leaders with top-tier financial models essential for evaluating and forecasting a company's financial performance.

CFI Launches New FP&A Specialization

In the rapidly evolving finance landscape, the demand for skilled FP&A professionals is skyrocketing. A staggering 50% of finance and accounting hiring managers are grappling with significant shortages in FP&A talent*. CFI's new specialization is a timely response to this gap, equipping aspiring and current financial analysts with the tools they need to thrive.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the finance industry is projected to see approximately 27,000 openings for financial analysts each year over the next decade. CFI's FP&A Specialization is tailored to meet this demand, offering a comprehensive, self-paced online training program that covers essential skills and knowledge for excelling in FP&A roles.

Scott Powell, CFI's Chief Content Officer, underscores the program's value: "Our aim is to empower our customers with the ability to conduct both quantitative and qualitative analyses, enabling them to evaluate a company's financial progress effectively. Through our training, participants will not only gain proficiency in creating clear, well-formatted Excel financial models but also learn to leverage modern data tools like Power Query and Power BI to enhance productivity and visualize their analyses, a skillset that is highly sought after in the industry."

The FP&A program includes 20 courses covering in-demand topics such as Excel Forecast Model Design, Formatting & Revenue Forecasting, Headcount Forecasting & Analysis, and Financial Analysis Fundamentals.

For more information about the CFI FP&A Specialization Program, click here.

About Corporate Finance Institute (CFI):

Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) is the premier online provider of finance and banking training, certifications, and productivity tools. With an extensive training library, we empower professionals and teams with job-ready skills and practical resources, helping them succeed in various finance and banking roles. Since its establishment in 2016, CFI has earned the trust of over 2 million individuals and thousands of organizations worldwide.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics Citation:Robert Half

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431415/Corporate_Finance_Institute__CFI__Corporate_Finance_Institute__C.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporate-finance-institute-cfi-unveils-new-fpa-specialization-to-address-skills-gap-in-finance-industry-302165327.html

