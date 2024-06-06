Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 00:02 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Examines ERP Implementation Case Studies for Construction & Field Service Companies

On Thursday, June 6th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will review ERP implementation case studies and best practices for construction and field service companies that successfully underwent digital transformations to reach go-live.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will review actual case studies of construction and field service companies that successfully developed their technology stacks to achieve ERP go-live.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White mountain logo on navy blue background.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-construction-and-field-service-companies

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/erp-implementation-case-study-series-construction-and-field-service-companies

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
