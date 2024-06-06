Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian holding company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of MediaNet Solutions, Inc., ("MediaNet"), an Arizona based educational software business.

We are thrilled to be welcoming MediaNet and its employees to Tiny. The founder of MediaNet, Jeff Kline, brings a wealth of expertise in the special education software industry and has done a great job stewarding the company over the last two decades. We are excited to partner with him for the next phase of the business, with a plan to drive growth while delivering exceptional value to its customers.

MediaNet Overview

Founded in 1997, MediaNet has over 20 years of experience in special education management in Arizona. The core software product, e-IEP PRO, integrates all federal and state required reporting documents into a single system. The system allows teachers, district administrators, principals, and other service providers to track and log state required information, including SPED student data, individual education plans (IEPs), transportation documentation, referral forms, Medicaid session tracking and other critical items.

In addition to e-IEP PRO, MediaNet offers e-ELL PRO English Learner, which helps with the management of the English Learner process in Arizona and e-MTSS PRO System, which helps with the management of the Multi-Tiered System of Support process in Arizona.

MediaNet's quality solutions and top tier customer service has enabled them to serve approximately 580 districts and agencies in Arizona while maintaining a 98% gross customer retention rate over the last five years. We believe this is a testament to the quality of MediaNet's software and the service its employees provide.

Transaction Overview

The acquisition of MediaNet was completed in all cash by Tiny Capital (US) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiny Ltd.

The acquisition qualified as an "Exempt Transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only three areas: capital allocation, management, and incentives. This structure enables each company to run independently and focus on what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to help companies of all sizes deliver premium web and mobile products E-Commerce Platform, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants and Creative Platform, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the leading social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.

For more information, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Company Contact:

David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 416-418-3881

Email: david@tiny.com

