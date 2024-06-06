Dallas, Texas, and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Coffee With Q Show host Jaci Patrick, a former Miss World Cayman Islands 2019-2021 continues her mission to empower women worldwide through her insightful and inspiring podcast. In a recent episode, Jaci interviews Pam Florig, the dynamic CEO of Folicure Hair Replacement Dallas and the visionary behind the John Florig School of Hair Replacement. Pam shares her journey of living her late husband John's dream by creating a renowned hair replacement business that serves a global audience from Dallas, TX.

Pam Florig's story is one of resilience, innovation, and compassion. After her husband John experienced hair loss and found the existing solutions unsatisfactory and overpriced, the couple decided to start their own hair replacement service. Folicure was born out of a desire to provide affordable, high-quality hair replacement with a personal touch. Despite John's sudden passing, Pam has continued to lead the business, ensuring that his legacy lives on.

The podcast episode highlights the challenges Pam faced after John's death, including managing a lawsuit and deciding whether to continue the business. With the support of her dedicated team, Pam chose to keep Folicure thriving, driven by the same passion and care that John instilled in the company. The COVID-19 pandemic became a pivotal moment for Folicure, as more people sought hair replacement services during their time at home, significantly boosting the business.

Pam also discusses the creation of the John Florig School of Hair Replacement. Inspired by the growing demand and the increased visibility of hair replacement solutions on social media, the school trains licensed cosmetologists in this specialized field. This initiative not only honors John's memory but also provides professionals with valuable skills and opportunities for career growth.

Jaci Patrick's podcast aims to inspire and empower women by sharing powerful stories like Pam Florig's. Through these interviews, Jaci hopes to motivate women around the world to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and make a positive impact in their communities.

About Miss World Cayman Islands Jaci Patrick: Jaci Patrick is a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, leveraging her platform as Miss World Cayman Islands to inspire and uplift women globally through her podcast and various initiatives.

Coffee With Q is a dynamic podcast series developed by Qamar Zaman, affectionately known as "Q," a storytelling expert based in the Cayman Islands. With a vision to empower content creators globally, Qamar leverages his extensive expertise in digital storytelling to spotlight their successes and share their inspiring journeys. Each episode delves into the experiences of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators, providing listeners with actionable insights and motivational stories. Learn more here https://www.coffeewithq.org/about/

