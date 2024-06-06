



TOKYO, June 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has launched sales of the TEK series of compact electric-driven transport refrigeration units for small and mid-size trucks. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Transport Europe GmbH (MTTE), the Company's European sales arm based in Osnabruck, Germany, is in charge of sales. In addition to the compact size, the TEK series offers enhanced cooling/heating capacity which enables expansion from the TE20/30 series' mountable range to include small and mid-size trucks. The TE20/30 series has received two notable awards: the "Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award (Transportation Field)"(1) in 2019, and the "Technology Award" from the Japan Society of Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (JSRAE)(2) in 2021.The TEK series adopts the plug-in hybrid system which has already been highly acclaimed in the TE20/30 series. The system combines a commercial plug-in power source and a power source dedicated to the refrigerator. It can automatically switch between plug-in charging and charging battery while running and operating by battery depending on the status of vehicle operation (idling, running, etc.). Additionally, the system automatically switches to one of three modes (power save, high efficiency, full capacity) depending on the refrigerator battery's remaining charge volume and the cargo room temperature. Because operation of the refrigerator continues even while the vehicle is parked or idling, the driver can focus on driving and delivery, without having to operate the refrigerator, and cargo room temperature can be precisely maintained and controlled which is demanded for perishable food and pharmaceutical transportation.A new type of fan in the evaporators(3) enhances airflow volume and refrigeration capacity, while optimization of the air outlet enables to reach quickly and maintain the target temperature in the cargo room. The evaporators available in three different sizes can be installed in separate partitioned compartments enabling setup of different temperatures according to cargo volume and content. In response to the request for higher heating capacity in Europe's low-temperature regions, pressure control has been improved by modifying the circuitry, resulting in approximately 50 percent improvement in heating capacity at -20°C ambient temperature compared to the TE20/30 series.Since the global coronavirus pandemic, demand has been rising in Europe for constant-temperature transport by small and medium-size trucks to handle home deliveries by supermarkets and safe transport of pharmaceuticals. The TEK series is a response to the market request in Europe for a compact refrigerator and offers versatility enabling installation in vehicles having limited space for refrigerators.In the years ahead, MHI Thermal Systems will continue focusing on the development of technologies and products that will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions and saving energy by taking advantage of advances in electric-driven transport refrigerator inverter control, heat-pump systems, multi-systems, etc. Through such new developments, the Company will address logistics industry issues, relating to manpower shortage, transport efficiency enhancement and environmental performance, to realize safe and secure transport.(1) For further information, see the following press release:https://www.mhi.com/news/200129.html(2) For further information, see the following press release:https://www.mhi.com/news/22062301.html(3) Evaporators are cooling/air-conditioning systems installed inside transport vehicle cargo rooms to provide cooling and refrigeration.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.