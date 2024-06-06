Anzeige
WKN: 877757 | ISIN: FR0000051732
05.06.24
1,107 Euro
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2024 07:10 Uhr
Atos International: Market Update

Press Release

Market update

Atos extends the deadline for the selection of a preferred financial restructuring proposal to the beginning of the week of June 10, 2024

Atos management in discussions with relevant parties to further improve certain terms of their submitted revised proposals in the best interest of the Company

Conciliator requesting for more time to ensure maximum support from the Company's financial creditors for their preferred proposal

Paris, France - June 6, 2024 Further to its press release dated June 3, 2024, Atos ("Atos" or the "Company") confirms that it is currently in discussions with the two parties that submitted revised restructuring proposals to further improve certain terms of those proposals. These discussions are part of the ongoing conciliation process and are in the best interest of the Company.

The Conciliator has also requested more time to maximise support from the Company's financial creditors for their preferred proposal.

The Board of Directors has therefore extended the deadline for the selection of a preferred financial restructuring proposal to the beginning of the week of June 10, 2024. The Company's aim of reaching a final financial restructuring agreement by July 2024 is unchanged.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor relations: David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net| +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders: 0805 65 00 75

Press contact: globalprteam@atos.net

Attachment

  • PR - Atos - Market Update - June 6 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4941a3fa-83e0-4d24-88dc-6e3496a8a607)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
