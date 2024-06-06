A European research team has investigated interconnection and encapsulation strategies to improve the damp heat and mechanical resilience of vehicle integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) modules, finding carbon-fibre reinforced plastics to be promising. To extend the driving range of electric vehicles, research groups are looking at integrating solar cells on the vehicle roof, the hood, the trunk and side body panels. But such vehicle-integrated photovoltaic (VIPV) applications will need new lighter-weight modules based on a deep understanding of potential failure mechanisms, and resilient module designs. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...