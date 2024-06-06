Household consumers in Kosovo can now apply for a subsidy to install a solar system for heating sanitary water. Applications to the first of two stages are open until August 31. Kosovo's Ministry of Economy has opened a funding call aimed at household consumers looking to install a solar system for heating sanitary water. The funding opportunity will subsidize 40% of the investment value of a complete sanctuary water heating solar system, or up to €1,000. The application process for the subsidy is divided into two phases. Applications to the first phase are open now, until August 31. The second ...

