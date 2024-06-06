UK's Hive Energy said the projects will feature battery energy storage systems that equate to 10% of the overall solar capacity. UK-based renewables developer Hive Energy has secured grid connections for four projects in Serbia totaling 216. 5 MW. The developer says two of the projects, 50 MW Pirot and 40 MW Prokuplje, are expected to pass the urbanism planning procedure and receive location conditions for PV and grid this summer. They will be followed by the Veliko Gradiste I and II projects, of 71. 5MW and 55MW respectively, which Hive hopes will have ready-to-build status by the end of this ...

