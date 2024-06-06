EaglesHero Launches Steadicom SE Wireless Intercom System for Seamless Team Talk

Ideal for close teamwork in video production, film making, outdoor events, and waterside operations

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EaglesHero is happy to announce the availability of the Steadicom SE wireless intercom system. Ideal for video production, film making, and similar activities, the Steadicom SE takes small production team communication to the next level, enabling clear and reliable communication for effortless workflow, at long ranges up to 1,100ft (350m).

Engineered for affordability without compromising quality, this lightweight full-duplex communication system boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and water and wind noise resistance, helping team members to collaborate effectively in commercial video production and outdoor events in any weather conditions.

Eight headsets: Perfect for coordinated teamwork

EaglesHero's Steadicom SE can support up to eight headsets, thus meeting user requirements and making the system highly empowering and effective for dynamic small to medium-sized teams. The intercom system's frequency hopping technology automatically avoids radio interference, for stable and reliable voice communications, even in crowded, radio-noisy environments. Steadicom SE supports full-duplex communications, so team members can speak simultaneously, saving valuable time and enhancing work efficiency.

Noise-canceling and high-fidelity vocals

The advanced dual microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation technology in Steadicom SE eliminates unwanted noise, supporting a signal-to-noise ratio of 71dB, and ensuring that voices come through loud and clear in noisy surroundings.

Light, clean, comfortable

Crafted from lighter, more durable materials, the Steadicom SE headset is lightweight, weighing no more than an apple. With the Steadicom SE, professional users can finally wave goodbye to discomfort during extended wear on demanding job sites. The replaceable over-ear pad comes in handy, especially in summer, ensuring users have a clean and comfortable experience.

Continuous power, endless creativity

The Steadicom SE headsets' detachable batteries make sure the system keeps running with minimal downtime. As is standard with EaglesHero intercom systems, our headsets come with battery charging bases for maximized efficiency while shooting. The headset also supports USB-C charging, so with a power bank on hand, communications are uninterrupted, and creativity never ends.

Pricing and availability

The Steadicom SE (2S-8S) is available in Russia on June 6.

Steadicom SE 2S RUB 51,500

Steadicom SE 3S RUB 74,800

Steadicom SE 4S RUB 98,100

Steadicom SE 6S RUB 144,500

Steadicom SE 8S RUB 190,900

For more information, please visit EaglesHero's official website: https://www.eagleshero.com/product/steadicom-se

About EaglesHero

EaglesHero is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, and wireless microphones. EaglesHero has served over 1 million users in the market, including film-making, telecast, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. For more information, please visit https://www.eagleshero.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428274/EaglesHero_Steadicom_SE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428273/EaglesHero_Logo.jpg

