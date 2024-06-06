ChallengerX Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser and Trading Suspension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

6 June 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CXS" or the "Company")

Resignation of Corporate Adviser and Trading Suspension

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS) announces that it has been informed by First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd that it has resigned from the role of AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect. As a result, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on AQSE will be suspended from 7:30 a.m. on 6 June 2024.

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact: