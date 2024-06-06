Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
ChallengerX Plc - Resignation of Corporate Adviser and Trading Suspension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

6 June 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CXS" or the "Company")

Resignation of Corporate Adviser and Trading Suspension

Following its earlier announcement of the resignation of First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd from its role of AQSE Corporate Adviser to the Company, the Company is aware of its obligations regarding the appointment (and continued appointment) of an AQSE Corporate Adviser and will proceed to seek an alternative AQSE Corporate Adviser.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to inform shareholders that it is in advance negotiations with another company in its industry sector which would represent a significant acquisition for the Company and is continuing to look at new opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com

