Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
03.04.25
12:16 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 17:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Change of name to Nyce International Plc

Finanznachrichten News

ChallengerX Plc - Change of name to Nyce International Plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2025

Nyce International Plc

(Formally ChallengerX Plc)

("NYCE" or "the Company")

Change of name to Nyce International Plc

The Company is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Nyce International Plc. The change of name was registered on Companies House on 3 April 2025. The Company's ticker symbol, under which its shares are currently traded on the AQSE Growth Market namely, "CXS", will be changed to "NYCE". The name change and new ticker will take effect on the AQSE Exchange on 4 April 2025, at 8.00 a.m.

The change aligns the Company's name with its recent acquisition of NYCE International Limited which is now its largest trading subsidiary. The Board of Directors believe that the Nyce International name better reflects the Company's core business and creates a clean break with the Company's previous strategy and operations. It is also designed to help build an active and engaged community of investors that believe in the opportunity of the global betting and gaming industry and want public market exposure to this large, growing market.

In addition, the Company's website address has changed to www.nyceint.com.

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO, commented, "Following the restoration to trading on 6 March 2025, this name change really cements the change in direction of the business into a leading global gaming advisory and technology company in the betting and gaming industry. Through the acquisitions and fundraising as announced on 5 March 2025, the business is revenue generating once again and I am eager to leverage our strategic investors and working capital to drive substantial and sustainable growth in the future".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

farzad.peyman@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 (0) 7858 888 007


