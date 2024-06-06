Erbe Elektromedizin has inaugurated a new production and development building in Rangendingen, Germany, after three years of construction. At 90 million euros, the new 25,000 m² building is the largest single investment in the company's history and represents another important part in the global network. The building combines production, product development, logistics and administration. Erbe will now develop and produce medical technology instruments for customers all over the world at its Rangendingen site near Tübingen. With the new building, the company is expanding its capacities and is even better equipped to deal with the consequences of global crises. The building is a pioneering achievement in terms of ecological, social and economic sustainability. Among the guests on May 3 were the Chairman of the Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner, and the Minister of Economic Affairs of Baden-Württemberg, Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut.

On May 3rd, Erbe opened its newest plant in Rangendingen near Tübingen. The new competence center is dedicated to the development and production of medical instruments for our customers around the world. Erbe is expanding its capacities in order to be even more robust in case of supply bottlenecks resulting from international crisis. In this manner, Erbe ensures uninterrupted business operations. This enables us to consistently deliver the highest quality to our customers worldwide.

An important aspect for ensuring continuous economic success is the concept of sustainability. For Erbe, "Made in Germany" means the future of Germany as a business location in harmony with innovative medical technology and a pioneering role for sustainable, responsible entrepreneurship.

"Erbe is a symbol of what makes our country strong," explained Christian Lindner, Chairman of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in his speech. He commended the location decision and emphasized the importance of supporting family businesses, stating, "They are the ones who create prosperity."

"We have set the course for a new standard with our construction project in Rangendingen," explains Marcus Felstead, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Because tomorrow's customers will place even more value on sustainability than we already do today. We want to meet these demands."

Both planning and construction of the building had this as a goal. In order to realize ecological, social and economic aspects of the corporate strategy and combine them in an industrial building, Erbe relied on the use of high-quality ecological building materials for the supporting structure and the façade, the use of renewable energy technology and the implementation of numerous measures for an optimal working environment for employees.

A highlight of the building is one of the largest photovoltaic systems in the region. The 2,800 solar panels on the roof with an output of 1 MW produce 610,000 kWh of electricity per year and cover a third of the energy required for operations. This is supplemented by a combined heat and power plant powered by CO2-neutral biogas.

"We implemented the most demanding standards for energy efficiency and achieved KfW Efficiency Level 40 Plus," explains Christian O. Erbe. "This means, that our building is more than twice as energy efficient compared to conventional structures, making it a leader in the field of sustainable industrial building."

Up to 500 employees will be working on site. They benefit from a modern, employee-centered working environment. The company's social responsibility also includes a distinctive health concept for employees, including company medical care, health weeks and financial support for sporting activities. There are exercise islands in the building for fitness, a room for yoga, leisure activities and relaxation rooms.

