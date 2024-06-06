Livoltek says it has invested $13. 2 million in a new inverter factory in Brazil. The facility will also produce soon lithium-ion batteries and electric-vehicle rechargers. From pv magazine Brazil Livoltek, a PV inverter manufacturer and a unit of China's Hexing Group, has revealed the details of a plan to build an inverter factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone (AM), Brazil. The company told pv magazine Brazil that the factory will occupy a surface of 30,000 m2 and require an investment of BRL 70 million ($13. 2 million). in the first phase. The company's plans also include manufacturing lithium ...

