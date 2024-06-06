Bosch Home Comfort has presented two new heat pumps series that can be used for both retrofits and new buildings. Both products have a size of a size of ½ to 6 tons and a coefficient of performance of up to 4. 9. Bosch Home Comfort Group, a unit of German industrial conglomerate Robert Bosch GmbH, has launched new water source heat pumps intended for use in both new buildings and renovation projects. "What we have solved for with our Bosch CL and RL Series heat pumps is a need for an HVAC unit design where high-quality and efficiency meet accessibility," the company said in a statement. "Not only ...

