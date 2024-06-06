VELO AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1 TEAM GIVE FANS A SUMMER OF UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VELO and the McLaren Formula 1 Team are continuing to build upon their legacy of putting motorsport fans at the centre of everything they do, revealing a line-up of incredible experiences they can enjoy this summer.

The activity kicked off in May as the UK's number one nicotine pouch* launched a competition to give adult nicotine consumers a chance to win a VIP day out to watch the McLaren Formula 1 Team from the trackside suite at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone with VELO. All-day premium hospitality and travel to and from Central London are included in the prize and with sweeping trackside views, it promises to be an experience like no other.

The competition runs online until June 10th and is open to all consumers who are adult nicotine users. As well as this once-in-a-lifetime prize, VELO and the McLaren Formula 1 Team hosted in-person events at the F1® Arcade in London and Birmingham, where adult nicotine consumers could test their racing skills in a Sim Racing competition using F1® Arcade simulators, with the top scorers winning the exclusive prize for themselves and a plus one.

Those who couldn't make it to the F1® Arcade can still fasten their seatbelts for the pole position prize of the VIP day for two, by taking a superfan quiz on the VELO website**. Enter here.

The competition forms part of VELO and McLaren's continued offering of wonderful experiences for adult nicotine consumers to celebrate the love and passion they have for the sport across the globe; from cementing fans in McLaren's history by swapping VELO's prime branding spot for 60 lucky names to make up the word 'LOVE' on the side pod of the car at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, to shining a spotlight on the unique stories of the McLaren Formula 1 Team fans. Some might find it strange to put consumers at the heart of the action, but when it comes to VELO, celebrating the wonderful world of fandom is second nature.

Together with McLaren, VELO will continue to champion the passion adult nicotine consumers have for the sport through various events and activations, so don't miss out. Make sure to follow VELO and McLaren on social to stay up to date.

Susana De Iesu Commercial Director BAT UK commented, "Our partnership isn't just about winning races; it's about co-creating unforgettable experiences for adult nicotine consumers that bring them closer to their passion. From celebrating them with car liveries to sharing their stories with the world, with this year's activity we're elevating the opportunity to enjoy VELO and your passion for motorsport anytime, anywhere by offering incredible access to the Formula 1 calendar. We're excited to see adult nicotine consumers enjoy these amazing experiences as we continue our partnership with McLaren to drive beyond and put our consumers at the forefront."

About BAT

BAT is a leading, multi-category consumer goods business. Our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow by Building a Smokeless World. This commitment is demonstrated by our ambition to generate 50% of our revenue from non-combustible products by 2035.

The company continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. To help Build a Smokeless World, BAT encourages those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated alternatives.

BAT aims to have 50 million consumers of its non-combustible products by 2030 and to generate £5 billion of New Categories revenue by 2025. BAT has a range of Sustainability targets, including a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and a 50% reduction in Scope 3 GHG emissions by 2030 (vs 2020 baseline), and 100% of packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

BAT employs over 46,000 people and, in 2023, the BAT Group generated revenue of £27.28 billion, with an adjusted profit from operations of £12.46 billion.

The company's Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of nicotine and smokeless tobacco products. These include our Vapour brand Vuse; our Heated Product brand glo; and Velo our Modern Oral (nicotine pouch) brand. These New Category products have delivered more than £3 billion in annual revenue since their introduction a decade ago.

We currently have 24 million consumers of non-combustible products, the revenue from which accounted for 16.5% of Group revenue in 2023.

* Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk free and are addictive.

† Our vapour product Vuse (including Alto, Solo, Ciro and Vibe), and certain products, including Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, which are sold in the U.S., are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without agency clearance

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 184 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and Théo Pourchaire, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

