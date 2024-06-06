China Green Development Group has switched on the 3. 5 GW Midong solar project in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang region. The project required an investment of CNY 15. 45 billion ($2. 13 billion). China Green Electricity Investment of Tianjin, a subsidiary of China Green Development Group (CGDG), has switched on the 3. 5 GW Midong PV farm in Urumqi, China's Xinjiang region. The PV facility is currently the world's largest solar plant. Prior to commissioning, Chinese state-owned utility Huanghe Hydropower Development started operating the world's largest solar park, a 2. 2 GW facility, in October ...

