OmniPresent Simplify Global Contractor Management

OmniPresent adds compliance focused comprehensive contractor solutions to their platform, simplifying global workforce management.

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnipresent, a leading provider of global employment solutions, has announced the launch of its innovative Contractor Management Solution. This new addition to their platform is designed to streamline contractor management, ensuring seamless payments, compliance, and administrative efficiency for businesses operating in over 200 countries.

The Contractor Market: A Growing Need to Reduce Complexity

The modern workforce is increasingly dynamic, with businesses leveraging a diverse array of talent across borders. According to recent studies, the global gig economy was worth $455 billion in 2023, with a significant portion attributed to freelance and contract work. As companies expand their international footprint, managing contractors efficiently becomes crucial. However, businesses often face challenges in ensuring timely payments, tracking invoices, and navigating complex compliance landscapes.

Simplified Global Contractor Management: OmniPresent's new Contractor Solution

Many businesses struggle with the complexities of managing an international contractor workforce especially:

Payments to contractors in regions that they do not currently operate in.

The administrative burden of approving invoices and ensuring timely payments.

Ensuring they don't fall foul of contractor misclassification laws, which can lead to legal complications and financial penalties.

Omnipresent's new Contractor Solution addresses these critical pain points. Key features of this comprehensive product include:

Global Payments: Support for payments to contractors in over 200 countries, ensuring timely and accurate compensation regardless of location. Eliminating the complexity and delays associated with international transactions. Streamlined Invoice Management: Reduced administrative burdens with real-time tracking for contractor invoices. This enables businesses to maintain clear records of all contractor engagements. Enhanced Compliance: Robust country specific contract templates. This allows businesses to stay compliant with local laws, mitigating the risk of legal disputes and financial penalties. OmniProtect Indemnity Coverage: Contractor misclassification can be extremely costly for organizations. As an extra layer of protection, OmniProtect's liability coverage covers costs for legal services and potential fines per contractor.

Yoa Artzi, VP of Product, Omnipresent

"As the demand for flexible, international talent continues to surge, we're providing businesses with essential tools to manage everything from payments to compliance with ease." said Yoav Artzi, VP of Product at Omnipresent. "Our solution specifically addresses the complex risks of misclassification, ensuring companies can operate with confidence and focus on their core activities. We're making international contractor management not just easier, but also safer.".

Availability

The Omnipresent Contractor Solution is now available to businesses worldwide. Visit Omnipresent's website to learn more.

About Omnipresent

Omnipresent is a global employment solutions provider that simplifies international hiring, onboarding, payroll, and compliance. By offering a comprehensive suite of services, Omnipresent enables businesses to build and manage their global teams with ease, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency. Headquartered in London, Omnipresent serves thousands of clients and operates in over 200 countries, supporting businesses of all sizes in their global growth journeys.

Contact Information for press enquiries

Stuart Phillips

Head of Marketing

OmniPresent

+447867506276

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431076/Omnipresent_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431077/Omnipresent_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omnipresent-simplify-global-contractor-management-302164959.html