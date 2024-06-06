The Organizing Committee of the Jilin Provincial Tourism Development Conference: Jilin Provincial Tourism Development Conference Will Be Held in Changbaishan Reserve and Development Zone -- Jilin Province Embraces Cultural and Tourism Boom

The Organizing Committee of the Jilin Provincial Tourism Development Conference

CHANGCHUN, China, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 31, a press conference for the Jilin Provincial Tourism Development Conference was held in Changchun. It was announced that the conference will be held in the Changbaishan Reserve and Development Zone from June 13 to 16.



Gao Fei, the director of the Changbaishan Reserve and Development Zone Management Committee, noted that the provincial government's decision to hold the inaugural conference in Changbaishan demonstrates its profound concern and support for the region, highlighting Changbaishan's leading position in the province's tourism industry. Changbaishan aims to leverage its unique stories and cultural tourism combinations to play a pivotal role in Jilin's trillion-yuan tourism industry and establish itself as a world-class tourist destination.

As the ice melts away at Tianchi Lake in Changbaishan, Jilin Province, located in China's northeast in May, it serves as a vivid testament to the province's burgeoning tourism industry.

Changbaishan, a hallmark of Jilin's tourism, has also become a nationally renowned "golden brand." In 2023, the scenic area received a record-high 2.7477 million visitors, representing a year-on-year increase of 260.45%.

Changbaishan is a microcosm of Jilin's cultural and tourism sector. The recent May Day holiday showcased the potential of this "snowy highland" transitioning into a "year-round prosperity."

According to comprehensive estimates, during the holiday, Jilin Province received 18.363 million domestic tourists, a year-on-year increase of 118.7%, and generated domestic tourism revenue of 17.47 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 160.3%. The proportion of tourists from outside the province reached 35.6%, an increase of 17 percentage points compared to the previous year's May Day holiday.

The bustling airports also reflect Jilin's accelerated efforts to promote high-quality economic development in the tourism industry. During the May Day holiday, Changchun Airport was expected to handle 2,070 flights and transport 295,000 passengers, with an average of 345 flights and 49,000 passengers per day.

To enhance the quality of cultural and tourism services, Jilin has optimized tourist experiences by increasing service offerings, improving infrastructure, strengthening safety management, and enhancing market supervision.

By 2025, the province aims to have over 280 air routes across its six airports, and the opening of the Shenyang-Baishan High-Speed Railway is expected to bring tens of millions of visitors to Changbaishan. All scenic spots in the province will also achieve 5G network coverage.

A representative from the Jilin Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism stated that the province will introduce new projects and products to strengthen project construction and product supply. Led by the dual brands of "Snowy Changbaishan" and "Refreshing Jilin at 22°C in Summer," Jilin aims to contribute to the province's comprehensive revitalization and achieve new breakthroughs in the cultural and tourism sector.

Since the release of the "Jilin Provincial Action Plan for Building a Trillion-Yuan Tourism Industry (2023-2025)" last October, there has been a consensus across the province to promote high-quality development in the tourism industry and achieve the goal of a trillion-yuan tourism industry within five years.

In a recent press conference on "Promoting High-Quality Development" held by the State Council Information Office, Yang Andi, the deputy governor of Jilin Province, stated that the province will focus on five "all" aspects - "all-region layout," "all-season development," "all-industry chain promotion," "all-product system development," and "all-element support" - to promote high-quality development in the tourism industry.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the Jilin Provincial Tourism Development Conference