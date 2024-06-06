Introducing AxisCare Community Care Management

AxisCare Launches Cloud-Based SaaS Solution for Community-Based Home Care Powered by CINCH CCM

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / AxisCare today announced the launch of AxisCare Community Care Management (CCM), a cloud-based SaaS solution powered by CINCH CCM® for large-scale community-based home care. AxisCare CCM is the only platform that addresses the unique complexities of community-based home care while integrating seamlessly with AxisCare's Home Care Software to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and control.





Community-based home care is a growing segment designed for seniors who need support but don't require medical care or assisted living. Typically provided in independent senior communities such as apartments and small cluster homes, caregivers conduct short visits ranging from medication reminders to assistance with daily activities like bathing and dressing, allowing seniors to live independently.

Most software systems in the community care management sector were insufficient in managing the logistical complexities of this model, leading AxisCare to integrate CINCH CCM's solution into its existing software, thereby enhancing support for caregivers and agencies in delivering efficient, high-quality care for community living. AxisCare CCM allows staff to have a comprehensive view of the schedule on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, instantly highlighting conflicts and showing under or over-utilization of caregivers with a visual schedule view. The system facilitates team-based caregiver assignments, enabling all caregivers to view and complete any client task, thus ensuring flexibility and coverage within a user's preexisting AxisCare site.

"As a home care agency owner, I knew the community care model would boost our margins and enable us to support seniors before they need traditional home care. AxisCare Community Care Management has been a fantastic solution for our team, bringing incredible operational efficiencies and enhancing the customer experience," said Jarod Carter, President of Family Home Care of Central Florida. "Now, when clients transition to traditional home care, there's no disruption in billing or retraining the family on a new system, allowing us to provide seamless and compassionate care."

Mark Decker, VP of Product at AxisCare, added, "AxisCare Community Care Management addresses the specific needs of community-based home care, which is a rapidly growing segment of the home care industry. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the quality of care provided to seniors. We are proud to offer a platform that supports caregivers and agencies in delivering exceptional service."

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for single-location, mid-market, and enterprise home care brands, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most - providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

