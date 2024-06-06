Alchemab Therapeutics: Alchemab advances a novel antibody with potential in Parkinson's disease with support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemab Therapeutics (Alchemab), an antibody discovery company identifying naturally occurring antibodies from individuals resilient to disease, today announces that it has been awarded a grant of US$595,000 by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to support its Parkinson's disease program. The grant will fund research performed at Alchemab following its identification of antibodies that target prostaglandin biology in Parkinson's disease (PD), a potentially unique approach to treatment. Alchemab is researching the therapeutic effects of its resilient patient-derived antibody in PD.

The grant was awarded through MJFF's Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Pipeline Program. The program seeks to advance testing of promising therapeutic developments that address unmet medical needs in people with PD. The program is designed to fund therapeutic development with a clear focus to prevent, stop, or delay disease progression, or to reduce the challenges of daily symptoms.

Alchemab's antibodies were discovered using its innovative platform which integrates advanced proteomics, bioinformatics, and machine learning in the analysis of patient samples to find signals associated with resilience to disease. Using samples from patients predisposed to PD symptoms and samples from patients with a typical disease course, Alchemab identified a target it believes may contribute to disease resistance. Its research explores how the prostaglandin pathway impacts disease progression, using comprehensive genetic and molecular analyses.

In addition, it is applying its computation resources to mine large PD datasets like the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) to identify novel targets.

Young Kwon, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemab, said: "We are delighted to be working with The Michael J. Fox Foundation whose goals we share of fostering innovative Parkinson's disease research, enhancing understanding of the disease, and developing targeted therapies. This exciting program is another example of the power of a patient-led, unbiased approach to target and therapeutics discovery. Alongside our programs, which have the potential to impact frontotemporal dementia, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease, we hope that our novel Parkinson's disease program will be transformative for patients and unlock new disease understanding."

Sohini Chowdhury, chief program officer at MJFF, commented: "Alchemab has a unique approach to its research, and we are very much looking forward to seeing how this can identify new biomarkers and explore the role of inhibitory antibodies in Parkinson's resilient individuals. We hope that this work will expand new treatment pathways and bring hope to patients challenged by the disease."

About Alchemab

Alchemab studies the unique antibody response of resilient individuals to develop drugs based on naturally derived antibodies to prevalent, hard-to-treat diseases which do not have disease modifying therapies. Alchemab's platform integrates data mining of patient-derived immune responses with the latest multi-disciplinary drug discovery approaches to understand what keeps people well. The goal is to unlock nature's engineering and harness the incredible human immune system to find breakthrough drugs.

Alchemab's highly experienced team has broad expertise and capabilities across discovery and development. Through collaborations with world class institutions, Alchemab taps into large ecosystems and millions of patient samples which it analyzes using advanced computational approaches.

Alchemab is headquartered in London, UK with labs in Cambridge, UK and Boston, US.

For more information, visit www.alchemab.com/.

