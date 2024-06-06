Stagwell Inc.: ASSEMBLY BRINGS BRAND NEW GALAXY INTO THE FOLD, CONNECTING DIGITAL COMMERCE AND OMNICHANNEL MEDIA TO DELIVER TRUE BRAND PERFORMANCE WORLDWIDE

Stagwell's (STGW) Brand New Galaxy rebrands as Assembly, bolstering Assembly's media and more capabilities across the consumer journey

WARSAW, Poland and NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced that Brand New Galaxy is rebranding as Assembly and bringing expanded digital commerce capabilities and expertise into Assembly around the globe. This new and bigger Assembly of data, talent, and tech enables the connection of omnichannel media to commerce to help deliver Assembly's proposition of Find the Change That Fuels Growth across the entire consumer journey for clients.

Brand New Galaxy's rebranding as Assembly was a natural next step in the agencies' partnership. Assembly now boasts a stand-alone digital commerce capability of more than 400 experts continuing to deliver excellence for clients, including Lindt, Ceer, and Mashreq, while also offering expanded solutions for brands like Lenovo, Fossil Group, and Virgin Mobile to deliver superior value and ROI for marketing investments. The move brings together unprecedented attitudinal, behavioral and now transactional data under, STAGE, Assembly's AI-powered platform and operating system.?Ultimately, this furthers Assembly's vision to create more connected omnichannel experiences to make clients' brands perform.

Key executives from Brand New Galaxy will join Assembly's global leadership team, ensuring seamless integration and continuity of excellence for existing and new clients. Former Brand New Galaxy CEO Piotr Morkowski, a seasoned leader in the industry, is now Assembly's Global Digital Commerce CEO, while Julia Dziurbiejko and Kacper Klos, both highly respected in their fields, assume the roles of Global Digital Commerce COO and Global Head of Digital Commerce, respectively.?

"Since we acquired Brand New Galaxy in 2021, the agency has been essential to accelerating commerce-driven solutions for our clients. We believe this combination is the right step to bring the best minds in the industry together with a broader spectrum of digital services designed to drive full-funnel growth and engagement," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

"This move is a long-awaited natural next step in Brand New Galaxy's journey since it joined Stagwell back in 2021. BNG has already been closely collaborating with Assembly on a number of global clients for the past two years, and coming under one umbrella is a natural move which creates even more growth opportunities for both our clients and people. I am truly excited about joining forces with Assembly to continue to be a challenger on the market and expand the digital frontiers even further together," says Piotr Morkowski, now Global Digital Commerce CEO at Assembly.

"I am thrilled to have Brand New Galaxy become a part of Assembly," says Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly. "?Their expertise in digital commerce is a fantastic addition to help?drive more meaningful connections between clients and their audiences.?This integration and added capability allow us to help our clients grow by connecting their needs from end-to-end with more transactional data and insights to inform?better brand strategies at the onset. We're also excited about what this means for our people as more scale and exposure result in more?professional?growth for each of them.?Our goal is to Find the Change that Fuels Growth in everything we do, and we are excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit? assemblyglobal.com .

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .?

STAGWELL CONTACT:

Kara Gelber?

pr@stagwellglobal.com ?

ASSEMBLY CONTACT:

Jess Santini

jess.santini@assemblyglobal.com ?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586110/Stagwell_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/4746916/assembly_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assembly-brings-brand-new-galaxy-into-the-fold-connecting-digital-commerce-and-omnichannel-media-to-deliver-true-brand-performance-worldwide-302165532.html