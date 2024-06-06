The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory says benefits from lower emissions are more significant than most prior estimates. From pv magazine USA Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have developed a new methodology for estimating the value of climate and air quality benefits from wind and solar generation. A report describing the results of an analysis of data from 2019 to 2022 using the methodology concludes that wind and solar generation provided $249 billion of climate and air quality health benefits over that period. Renewable energy advocates argue that the levelized cost ...

