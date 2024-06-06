A Chinese research team has modified the absorber of a conventional perovskite solar cell with potassium trifluoromethanesulfonate (KTFS) and found that the additive improved the device performance and stability. The cell's perovskite film reportedly showed less lead defects and lower J-V hysteresis. Researchers at the Hangzhou Dianzi University in China have fabricated a perovskite solar cell with a multifunctional additive known as potassium trifluoromethanesulfonate (KTFS), which they claim can significantly reduce lead vacancy defects in the perovskite film. "The KTFS molecule is a typical ...

