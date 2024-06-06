The industry-leading blockchain platform, B2BinPay, has improved even further. The most recent version offers clients more flexibility and efficiency by expanding blockchain functionality and introducing TRX staking. Let's review how these new features improve B2BinPay's user experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606092849/en/

B2BinPay version 20 arrives with TRX staking feature and expanded blockchain support (Graphic: Business Wire)

TRX Staking Earn While You Transact!

The launch of TRX Staking, based on the advanced Stake 2.0 mechanism developed by the TRON community, is a crucial highlight of B2BinPay v20. With its increased flexibility, simplified user interface, and improved resource delegation and utilisation efficiency, this new approach surpasses the previous Stake 1.0.

TRX staking empowers B2BinPay clients to stake any amount of TRX and earn a passive annual yield of 3-5% (subject to network conditions). But this is not all. By staking TRX, users can significantly reduce transaction fees on the TRON network. Staked TRX is converted into bandwidth and energy, two necessary resources, to achieve this.

Smart contracts run on energy, and transaction processing capability is provided by bandwidth. By staking TRX and acquiring these resources, companies and individuals can increase transaction efficiency and save operating costs, providing them a distinct competitive advantage.

Getting started with TRX Staking on B2BinPay is straightforward:

Begin by converting your TRX into either Bandwidth or Energy based on the specific processing needs of your chosen asset type.

After that, delegate your votes converted from Bandwidth or Energy to SR.

New Blockchains Supported

Building on the previous integration of Polygon and Avalanche, the addition of Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base-all of which provide native support for stablecoins-significantly broadens B2BinPay v20's support for blockchain technology.

Optimism

Optimism is a Layer 2 solution that scales the Ethereum leading network by batching transactions. It collects transaction data from the Ethereum blockchain, processes it in batches, and sends it back to the Ethereum mainnet for validation. Since its launch in 2021, Optimism has reduced fees by ten times compared to Ethereum's base level. Users have saved over $1 billion in gas payments, making it one of the most cost-effective blockchains.

Arbitrum

Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution that increases transaction volumes while lowering costs. It shares Ethereum's tooling, enabling developers to deploy DApps on Arbitrum quickly and securely. This compatibility extends to stablecoins, offering users more choices.

Base

Base, developed by Coinbase, optimises Optimism's OP Stack for enhanced EVM compatibility. This open-source rollup supports stablecoins and makes code deployment easier on Ethereum and compatible blockchains.

Why Does Expanded Blockchain Support Matter for Clients?

By incorporating additional blockchains, B2BinPay expands the range of transaction options, aligning with your business requirements using suitable technology. Specifically, B2BinPay now supports:

USDT on 7 networks:Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

USDC on 8 networks: Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base.

Bridged USDC on 4 networks: Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

Here are other use cases of how the blockchain expansion can benefit you.

Streamlining Withdrawals for End-Users

Suppose your end-user needs to withdraw funds in a currency that's not immediately available. In that case, B2BinPay allows for swift asset conversion to meet currency requirements and handle associated transaction fees, ensuring the timely fulfilment of withdrawal requests.

Reducing Blockchain Transaction Fees

If you aim to lower the cost of USDT transactions, B2BinPay offers an effective solution by allowing you to aggregate USDT from various blockchains, such as Ethereum or Optimism, into a single swap wallet.

Ensuring Liquidity for Trading Platforms

Suppose you have significant cryptocurrency funds and urgent requirements like stopouts on trading platforms. In that case, you can rely on B2BinPay's extensive blockchain support to quickly convert assets into the required currency for deposit. This feature assists you in maintaining liquidity and enables quick responsiveness to market demands.

Final Remarks

According to the official statements, Algorand and Solana will be introduced in the upcoming release. With this expansion, there will be 10 blockchains that enable stablecoin transactions, including those already used: Ethereum, Tron, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base.

Connect with B2BinPay and unlock your business potential with advanced blockchain payment processing solutions!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606092849/en/

Contacts:

sales@b2binpay.com

+357 250-308-82