KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the 28th annual Global ABS conference.
Day 2 of the Global ABS 2024 conference covered a packed array of topics, including everything from geopolitics to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) on top of the usual securitisation sector coverage. The conference's second day is typically very busy, and this year was no exception, with business meetings and insightful conference panels and presentations, including innovative financial technology businesses from the new Innovation Zone. Proceedings began with several networking breakfast meetings, followed by a keynote speech from Ludovic Subran, chief economist of Allianz SE, and concluded with the Researchers' Roundtable. The wide range of panel discussions included subjects like trade receivables, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Basel regulations, and more.
Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.
Related Publications
- Global ABS 2024: Day 1 Recap
- KBRA's European Securitisation Survey: Positive Sentiment Grows
- European CLOs: Too Big to Hold?
- European Securitisation: Positive Trend Continues
- European Auto ABS Indices: April 2024
- UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: May 2024 Update
- Navigating European CLO Tail Risk: Mind the Amortisation Gap
- European Significant Risk Transfer Symposium 2024 Recap
- European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: April 2024 Update
- Private Credit: Potential for European MM and Direct Lending CLOs
- Irish Mortgage and Housing Trends
- 2024 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Turbulence Ahead
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1004555
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606535912/en/
Contacts:
Gordon Kerr, Managing Director, Head of European Research
+44 20 8148 1020
gordon.kerr@kbra.com
Matthew Horner, Senior Director
+44 20-8148-1082
matthew.horner@kbra.com
Katherine Quirke, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1185
katherine.quirke@kbra.com
Hrishikesh Oturkar, Director
+44 20 8148 1070
hrishikesh.oturkar@kbra.com
Gianfranco Di Paolo, Associate Director
+353 1 588 1205
gianfranco.dipaolo@kbra.com
Yee Cent Wong, Co-Head of Europe
+353 1 588 1260
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com
Media Contact
Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com
Business Development Contacts
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com