KBRA releases a Day 2 recap of the 28th annual Global ABS conference.

Day 2 of the Global ABS 2024 conference covered a packed array of topics, including everything from geopolitics to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) on top of the usual securitisation sector coverage. The conference's second day is typically very busy, and this year was no exception, with business meetings and insightful conference panels and presentations, including innovative financial technology businesses from the new Innovation Zone. Proceedings began with several networking breakfast meetings, followed by a keynote speech from Ludovic Subran, chief economist of Allianz SE, and concluded with the Researchers' Roundtable. The wide range of panel discussions included subjects like trade receivables, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Basel regulations, and more.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

