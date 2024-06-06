Loomis Sayles is proud to announce the three-year track record anniversary of the Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Credit Fund with AUM of EUR825 million, as of 31 March 2024.

The team's Loomis Sayles Euro Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield funds already crossed their three-year track records in February 2024.

With total AUM of EUR2.10 billion as of 31 March 2024 across their three strategies, the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team uses an active, conservative alpha investment process aiming to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro-denominated credit market.

Loomis, Sayles Company, the global investment manager with EUR320 billion in assets under management as of 31 March 2024, and a Natixis Investment Managers affiliate, announced today that its Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Credit fund reached its three-year anniversary on 19 May 2024.

The fund, with EUR825 million in assets as of 31 March 2024, is managed by the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit team under the leadership of co-heads Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman. Backed by Loomis Sayles' industry-leading data infrastructure and its corporate culture focused on asset management, the Euro Credit team seeks to generate consistent excess return versus the benchmark using an active, conservative alpha investment process that aims to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro credit market. In addition to their top-down approach, the team aims to generate alpha by leveraging bottom-up fundamental corporate- and relative value-analysis. They consider ESG to be a key factor for analysis when evaluating a company's overall credit quality.

The Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Credit fund, which has the French Label ISR, invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of euro-denominated investment grade corporate debt securities using an integrated sector and issuer selection process based on stringent ESG criteria.

The Euro Credit team's other funds Loomis Sayles Euro Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield already reached their three-year milestones in February of this year. All three of the team's funds are classified as SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) Article 8.

"In recent years, we have seen both an increase in capital being invested in the euro credit market and a shift in client demands toward sustainable investment strategies," said Rik den Hartog, portfolio manager and co-head of the team. "Through the substantial investment that Loomis Sayles has made in data and infrastructure, our team is able to effectively process and combine ESG data with standard financial data to help us identify both risks and opportunities as we seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

"We are proud that all three of the Loomis Sayles Euro Credit funds now have achieved three-year track records along with consistently strong performance and meaningful asset growth," said Pim van Mourik Broekman, portfolio manager and co-head of the team. "These results underscore the appeal of our differentiated 'conservative alpha' approach for clients and investment consultants across Europe."

Learn More About Loomis Sayles Euro Credit

ABOUT LOOMIS SAYLES

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $348.4billion* in assets (as of 31 March 2024).

*Includes the assets of both Loomis, Sayles Co., LP, and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. ($41.8 billion for the Loomis Sayles Trust Company). Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles Company, L.P.

ABOUT NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.3 trillion assets under management2 (€1.2 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners;Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at im.natixis.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2023 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

2 Assets under management ("AUM") of current affiliated entities measured as of March 31, 2024, are $1,321.9 billion (€1,224.9 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

This material has been provided for information purposes only to investment service providers or other Professional Clients, Qualified or Institutional Investors and, when required by local regulation, only at their written request. This material must not be used with Retail Investors. It is the responsibility of each investment service provider to ensure that the offering or sale of fund shares or third party investment services to its clients complies with the relevant national law.

Please read the Prospectus and Key Information Document carefully before investing. If the fund is registered in your jurisdiction, these documents are also available free of charge and in the official language of the country of registration at the Natixis Investment Managers website (im.natixis.com/intl/intl-fund-documents).

To obtain a summary of investor rights in the official language of your jurisdiction, please consult the legal documentation section of the website (im.natixis.com/intl/intl-fund-documents).

In the E.U.: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers International or one of its branch offices listed below. Natixis Investment Managers International is a portfolio management company authorized by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority AMF) under no. GP 90-009, and a public limited company (société anonyme) registered in the Paris Trade and Companies Register under no. 329 450 738, Registered office: 43 avenue Pierre Mendès France, 75013 Paris. Germany: Natixis Investment Managers International, Zweigniederlassung Deutschland (Registration number: HRB 129507). Registered office: Senckenberganlage 21, 60325 Frankfurt am Main. Italy: Natixis Investment Managers International Succursale Italiana (Registration number: MI-2637562). Registered office: Via San Clemente 1, 20122 Milan, Italy. Netherlands: Natixis Investment Managers International, Dutch branch (Registration number: 000050438298), Registered office: Stadsplateau 7, 3521AZ Utrecht, the Netherlands. Spain: Natixis Investment Managers International S.A., Sucursal en España (Registration number: NIF W0232616C), Registered office: Serrano n°90, 6th Floor, 28006 Madrid, Spain. Luxembourg: Natixis Investment Managers International, Luxembourg branch (Registration number: B283713), Registered office: 2, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Belgium: Natixis Investment Managers International, Belgian branch (Registration number: 1006.931.462), Gare Maritime, Rue Picard 7, Bte 100, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium.

In Switzerland: Provided for information purposes only by Natixis Investment Managers, Switzerland Sàrl (Registration number: CHE-114.271.882), Rue du Vieux Collège 10, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland or its representative office in Zurich, Schweizergasse 6, 8001 Zürich.

In the British Isles: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers UK Limited which is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA firm reference no. 190258) registered office: Natixis Investment Managers UK Limited, Level 4, Cannon Bridge House, 25 Dowgate Hill, London, EC4R 2YA. When permitted, the distribution of this material is intended to be made to persons as described as follows: in the United Kingdom: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at investment professionals and professional investors only; in Ireland: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at professional investors only; in Guernsey: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at only financial services providers which hold a license from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission; in Jersey: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at professional investors only; in the Isle of Man: this material is intended to be communicated to and/or directed at only financial services providers which hold a license from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority or insurers authorised under section 8 of the Insurance Act 2008.

In the DIFC: Provided in and from the DIFC financial district by Natixis Investment Managers Middle East (DIFC Branch) which is regulated by the DFSA. Related financial products or services are only available to persons who have sufficient financial experience and understanding to participate in financial markets within the DIFC, and qualify as Professional Clients or Market Counterparties as defined by the DFSA. No other Person should act upon this material. Registered office: Unit L10-02, Level 10 ,ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, PO Box 506752, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

In Taiwan: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers Securities Investment Consulting (Taipei) Co., Ltd., a Securities Investment Consulting Enterprise regulated by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the R.O.C. Registered address: 34F., No. 68, Sec. 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 11065, Taiwan (R.O.C.), license number 2020 FSC SICE No. 025, Tel. +886 2 8789 2788.

In Singapore: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers Singapore Limited (NIM Singapore) having office at 5 Shenton Way, #22-05/06, UIC Building, Singapore 068808 (Company Registration No. 199801044D) to distributors and qualified investors for information purpose only. NIM Singapore is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under a Capital Markets Services Licence to conduct fund management activities and is an exempt financial adviser. Mirova Division (Business Name Registration No.: 53431077W) and Ostrum Division (Business Name Registration No.: 53463468X) are part of NIM Singapore and are not separate legal entities. This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

In Hong Kong: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers Hong Kong Limited to professional investors for information purpose only.

In Australia: Provided by Natixis Investment Managers Australia Pty Limited (ABN 60 088 786 289) (AFSL No. 246830) and is intended for the general information of financial advisers and wholesale clients only.

SAIF-fbeyzjs0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606721060/en/

Contacts:

Loomis Sayles

Kate Sheehan

+1 617 960-4447

ksheehan@loomissayles.com

Bellier Communication

Jakob Geerts

+31 6 8342 9715

jakob.geerts@bellierfinancial.com