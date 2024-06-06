Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.06.2024 10:42 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chubb Appoints David Kirk Division President of Chubb Global Markets

Brings nearly two decades of experience in Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that David Kirk has been appointed Division President, Chubb Global Markets, the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business, including its Lloyd's platform. Currently, he serves as Head of Marine & Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer for the division. In his new role, Kirk will have executive management responsibility for Chubb Global Markets.

Kirk will report to David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President, Chubb Europe, Middle East and Africa. With the appointment, Furby is relinquishing his role as Division President Chubb Global Markets. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be effective 1 July.

"David brings significant experience in the London wholesale market," said Furby. "His underwriting experience and deep knowledge of Chubb Global Markets ideally position him to lead the continued development of our London Market wholesale business."

David Kirk brings nearly 20 years of industry experience. Since joining Chubb in 2005, he has held various roles of increasing responsibility in Marine for Chubb Global Markets.

Kirk is a Chartered Insurer and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb Global Markets is a trading name of Chubb European Group SE (CEG) and Chubb Underwriting Agencies Limited (CUAL).

Chubb logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364677/4747846/CHUBB_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chubb-appoints-david-kirk-division-president-of-chubb-global-markets-302165936.html

