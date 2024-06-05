QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN launches digital PCR Assay Design Tool for QIAcuity, expands customization capabilities of its research platform GeneGlobe

Venlo, the Netherlands, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of its new digital PCR (dPCR) Custom Assay Design Tool for copy number variation (CNV) analysis for use on its digital PCR platform QIAcuity and several other enhancements in its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a comprehensive research platform that integrates pre-designed assays with a database of more than 10,000 biological entities including genes, miRNAs, and pathways. The new advancements aim to support customers with a wide range of assay customization options, from simple to complex and validated multiplex assays, while further improving the user experience.

Genetic research is moving fast, and new target genes are rapidly evolving that are not covered by standard or pre-designed assays. To keep pace and close the need gap, the new digital PCR Custom Assay Design Tool has been developed as an interface on the GeneGlobe platform. It enables customers to design and order assays for use on QIAGEN's digital PCR platform QIAcuity outside of QIAGEN's comprehensive catalog of over 200 wet-lab validated assays for copy number variations profiling in translational cancer research. Copy number variations (CNVs) are a type of genetic variation where specific segments of the DNA are copied more or fewer times than normal in the genome, potentially affecting susceptibility to diseases and response to treatment.

"As certain copy number variations are associated with cancer, studying them can improve the understanding of how these variations can affect health and the responsiveness to treatments. It is therefore crucial for advancing precision medicine," explained Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President, Head of the Life Science Business Area at QIAGEN. "Our new digital PCR Custom Assay Design Tool in GeneGlobe provides researchers with an innovative and user-friendly tool to design customized assays for QIAcuity tailored to their specific needs, streamlining research and accelerating scientific discovery."

Additional enhancements of GeneGlobe have been launched recently or are currently in development. These include more user-friendly design pages that simplify product selection and a new tool for creating, saving and editing target gene lists, supporting researchers in creating their own panels, even collaboratively. Thanks to a software update, pathway maps from QIAGEN's Ingenuity Pathway Analysis are now rendered faster. QIAGEN is working on improving the searchability of pathways and pathway relationships and plans to expand the interactivity of pathway diagrams, facilitating the import of selected genes into the GeneGlobe Custom Panel Design tools.

QIAGEN is building a strong pipeline for customization and plans to expand the dPCR Custom Assay Design Tool capabilities to microbial and somatic mutation assays later in 2024. When customers seek higher-order multiplexing or more complex assays, QIAGEN Genomic Services offers expert custom assay design support and assays are made available in GeneGlobe.

About GeneGlobe

QIAGEN's proprietary research platform GeneGlobe provides researchers with easy access to an extensive range of molecular biology tools, pre-designed assays and customizable design services. The platform streamlines the process of identifying, selecting, and customizing assays, panels and pathway maps tailored to specific research needs while continuously updating its content to ensure researchers stay up to date with the latest advancements in their respective fields.

Learn more about QIAGEN's GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub and the latest advancements at https://geneglobe.qiagen.com/.

About QIAcuity

QIAGEN's digital PCR platform QIAcuity uses nanoplates to disperse a sample over thousands of tiny partitions and then reads the reaction in each one simultaneously to quantify even the faintest signals from DNA and RNA. This enables specific, sensitive, and rapid detection of small copy number changes up to 5-plex.

The highly versatile QIAcuity systems integrate partitioning, thermocycling, and imaging into one workflow, cutting processing times to only two hours from six and are available in one, four and eight-plate versions. While the one-plate version processes up to 384 samples in an eight-hour shift, the eight-plate version processes up to 1,248 samples in the same time period. At the end of 2023, more than 2,000 cumulative instrument placements had been made.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

