Brooge Energy Limited: Brooge Energy Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

NEW YORK, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd, ("Brooge Energy" or the "Company") is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider, which is engaged in Clean Petroleum Products and Biofuels and Crude Oil storage and related services. The Company conducts the business and operations through its subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (BPGIC), which is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE. The Company announced today that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market dated May 23, 2024 (the "Notice"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company is not in compliance as it has not yet filed its Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the "Filing").

The Notice does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time, provided that the Company cures the deficiency under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) within the time period specified by the applicable rule. Consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), and as set forth in the Notice, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if accepted, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until November 11, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Company has been unable to file the 2023 Form 20-F, partly due to a board restructure on December 15, 2023, and because it was deeply involved in the final stages of the Proposed Acquisition ("PA") process. This followed a proposal by a company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (the "Acquiror") to acquire all businesses and assets of Brooge Energy. As part of this process, the Company is considering and evaluating a potential delisting from the NASDAQ market. If successful, it is estimated that the closing would happen during the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2024.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy Ltd, ("Brooge Energy" or the "Company"), is a Cayman Islands-based infrastructure provider which is engaged in Clean Petroleum Products and Biofuels and Crude Oil storage and related services. The company conducts the business and operations through its subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (BPGIC). BPGIC is strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz at the Port of Fujairah in the Emirate of Fujairah in the UAE Its business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low product losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management's current views based on certain assumptions, and they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events or performance may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including risks described in public reports filed by Brooge Energy with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Brooge Energy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.