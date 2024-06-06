Infinix Mobility: Infinix Launches All-New NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition In Partnership with BMW Group Designworks

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, introduces the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition, crafted in partnership with BMW Group Designworks for the phone's back cover color, material, and finish(CMF) design. This special edition captures the essence of speed and legend with its unique back panel design and customized UI. Designed for young tech enthusiasts, it offers high-octane performance and reflects a passion for racing. This marks the second collaboration between these industry leaders, showcasing their commitment to pushing limits and embracing speed.

"Our continued partnership with BMW Group Designworks pushes the boundaries of mobile design, redefining excellence. Speed is not just a metric; it's an attitude. The Racing Edition embodies this spirit with speed-inspired aesthetics, legendary design, and cutting-edge technology, delivering an unmatched experience to customers worldwide." - Lake Hu, CMO at Infinix.

"The Racing Edition shows off the joint passion between Infinix and Designworks for high performance and our collective commitment to pushing limits and embracing speed. At Designworks, high-performance design is our expertise. The creation of the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition allowed us to advance the concepts of speed and sportiness in design through innovative shapes and dynamic craftsmanship," - Cece Chen, Senior CMF Designer at BMW Group Designworks.

Built Like a Race Car

The NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition features an exclusive Wings of Speed design, adding rich detail to the phone. Advanced UV transfer printing creates sleek, streamlined lines that flow across the device, forming tiny ridges that enhance grip and interact with light to create gentle shadows.

Premium composite materials give the phone a glossy finish while keeping it lightweight. The silver finish with metallic luster enhances the sense of lightness. The iconic tri-color racing symbols on the frame beside the camera lens add a dynamic touch of color. The Racing Edition also includes exclusive wallpaper and UI, inspired by the energy of a racetrack. Dynamic lines, racing symbols, and tri-color motifs combine to reflect the lightning pace of a race.

Engineered for Speed, Power & Reliability

The NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition is available across the entire NOTE 40 lineup, including the NOTE 40 Pro+ 5G, NOTE 40 Pro 5G, NOTE 40 Pro, NOTE 40 5G, and NOTE 40 models. Engineered for speed, the series features All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology powered by the Cheetah X1 chip. It offers up to 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, 20W Wireless MagCharge, and various charging modes to keep users powered up at all times. The Infinix MagKit, including the MagCase, MagPad, and MagPower, provides a convenient magnetic charging experience.

The series also boasts a vibrant 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display and a robust 108MP super-zoom camera system with OIS, delivering stunning visuals and photography. Active Halo AI lighting and Sound by JBL further enhance the user experience.

Availability and Pricing

The NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition will be available globally starting Thursday, June 6th, 2024. All models come with Infinix XOS 14 (based on Android 14) and will receive updates up to Android 16, along with 3 years of security patches.

The NOTE 40 Racing Edition starts at USD209

The NOTE 40 5G Racing Edition starts at USD259

The NOTE 40 Pro Racing Edition starts at USD279

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G Racing Edition starts at USD309

The NOTE 40 Pro+5G Racing Edition starts at USD329

Prices and availability for the NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition will vary based on the region.

Download Press Kit here:

NOTE 40 Series Racing Edition

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431904/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431905/5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinix-launches-all-new-note-40-series-racing-edition-in-partnership-with-bmw-group-designworks-302165837.html