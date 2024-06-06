Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
WKN: A2DTQL | ISIN: DK0060817898 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G9
Frankfurt
06.06.24
09:59 Uhr
4,090 Euro
+0,030
+0,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENMOBILITY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.06.2024 11:22 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 10 June 2024 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0060817898            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         GreenMobility           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 5,338,163 shares (DKK 2,135,265.20)
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        34,958 shares (DKK 13,983.20)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  5,373,121 shares (DKK 2,149,248.40)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1               
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.40              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GREENM               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     138514               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
