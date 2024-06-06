Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: GreenMobility A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of GreenMobility A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 10 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060817898 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: GreenMobility ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 5,338,163 shares (DKK 2,135,265.20) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 34,958 shares (DKK 13,983.20) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 5,373,121 shares (DKK 2,149,248.40) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138514 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66