Australian miner Liontown Resources has flicked the switch on one of the largest off-grid renewable energy hybrid power stations in Australia. From pv magazine Australia Liontown Resources, which is developing the Kathleen Valley mine near Leinster in Western Australia's northern Goldfields, said it has reached an "incredible milestone" with the commissioning of the 95 MW hybrid power station that will supply electricity to the site almost complete. Perth-based Liontown said the solar farm, battery energy storage system and the first three of the five wind turbines have now been commissioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...