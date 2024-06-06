Today, NIQ Brandbank is delighted to announce the advancements in their solution that enables brands to unify, digitalise and control both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) content with GDSN integration, through one true end to end solution, which has expanded into the Poland region.

Utilising NIQ Brandbank's Shopper Experience Platform, brands can now manage their entire product content lifecycle and leverage one solution for content creation through distribution supporting B2B and B2C content to both GDSN and non-GDSN content recipients. Brands can manage all their use cases and feel rest assured that all content needs of both recipient and end-consumers are met today and tomorrow, based on one unique master record of their product.

For the past 25 years, NIQ Brandbank has been a notable force in the product capture and content management industry, specifically serving the global, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Working with leading global retailers and brands, the industry recognises the value and strength of NIQ Brandbank's solutions, supporting clients to digitalise the shopper experience.

Marsha McGraw, Global Managing Director at NIQ commented, "I am thrilled to announce the release of our B2B2C content management solution with GDSN integration utilising the Shopper Experience Platform. Brands can now easily navigate the multichannel minefield and distribute their product content to all types of recipients, through one central ecosystem based on one unique product master record. We are proud to be offering this capability to both existing and new clients empowering them to deliver unparalleled experiences to consumers in today's digital landscape."

For more information on NIQ Brandbank's end to end solution, please visit: https://nielseniq.com/global/pl/solutions/shopper-experience-platform-certified-b2b2c-data-management-niq-brandbank/

