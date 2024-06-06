Lendway, Inc.: Lendway Announces Hiring of William Prescott as Head of Sales for the Western United States for Bloomia

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) ("Lendway"), a leading specialty ag and finance company (www.lendway.com), today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Prescott as Sales Manager for its primary business unit, Fresh Tulips USA LLC, "Bloomia." In this role, he will be responsible for expanding the Bloomia sales footprint.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to the Bloomin team" said Werner Jansen, CEO of Bloomia. "Bill brings a wealth of knowledge about the Western United States market, which is a market we are strongly interested in growing into. His experience will help us greatly in our efforts to move into this new market."

Most recently, Mr. Prescott was Director of Sales and Marketing at Sun Valley Floral Farms, where he served many large supermarket customers. Mr. Prescott has over fifteen years of sales and marketing experience.

"I am excited to join the Bloomia team" said Mr. Prescott. "Bloomia's reputation in the market is top notch. Bloomia is known for its high quality tulips and great service and I look forward to bringing Bloomia tulips to the Western United States.

About Bloomia

Bloomia (www.bloomia.com) is one of the largest producers of fresh cut tulips in the United States. Bloomia ships more than 90 million tulips a year to retail stores located throughout the United Sates. Bloomia is also a proud member of the Fair Food Program, ensuring workers fair wages and working conditions.

About Lendway, Inc.

Lendway, Inc (NASDAQ:LDWY) is a specialty ag and finance company focused on making and managing its ag investments in the U.S. and internationally. Lendway fully owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. Lendway is also the majority owner of Bloomia, one of the largest producers of fresh cut tulips in the United States. For additional information, contact (800) 874-4648, or visit our website at www.lendway.com. Investor inquiries can be submitted to info@lendway.com

