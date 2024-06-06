Cannes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - The prestigious Cannes Event, traditionally held during the Cannes Film Festival, convened on May 24th at the esteemed Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion. Hosted by Anna Stukkert and Thomas Misse, the organizer and President of the Technology Innovation and Designers Awards, the event spotlighted key technological trends for 2024.

Thomas Misse, Alina Kremss, Anna Stukkert

Highlighting Advances in AI Technology

Anna Stukkert, co-host of the event, introduced Stalwart AI as the main partner, showcasing it as a leading example of cutting-edge AI technology.

Key Session: Stalwart AI's Next-Generation Innovations

Andreas Thalassinos, Partner at Stalwart A , Konstantine Morosheen, CEO of Algoritmic Lab (Stalwart AI's managing company), Sergey Nemesh, CEO of Stalwart AI

Speakers: Sergey Nemesh, CEO of Stalwart AI Konstantine Morosheen, CEO of Algoritmic Lab (Stalwart AI's managing company)



This session explored the innovative aspects of Stalwart AI's next-generation stablecoin, illustrating how AI is transforming various sectors by optimizing time and resources. Sergey Nemesh elaborated on integrating traditional assets with cryptocurrencies to offer diverse technological opportunities, while Konstantine Morosheen discussed the impact of adaptive neural networks on business landscapes.

Andreas Thalassinos, Partner at Stalwart AI, emphasized, "The standout feature of our product is the STALWART AI system, which automates asset rebalancing through continuous sentiment analysis. This dynamic system adjusts asset allocation in real-time, enhancing risk management and adapting to market changes. Our solution fills a critical gap in the global market, offering unprecedented precision and security."

Celebrating Excellence: Technology Innovation and Designers Awards 2024

The Technology Innovation and Designers Awards 2024 honored organizations excelling in various industries. Recognitions spanned companies, platforms, advisors, and media for their outstanding contributions.

Special Session: Innovations in Water Purification

Denys Sribnyi, Founder of AKVANTIS

Speaker: Denys Sribnyi, Founder of AKVANTIS

Denys Sribnyi, Founder of AKVANTIS Topic: Innovative water purification systems

Innovative water purification systems Highlight: AKVANTIS, based in Bavaria, is dedicated to improving global health through advanced filtration technologies, setting new standards in water treatment.

Focus on Digital Compliance

Dmitry Konoval, Chairman of a leading blockchain technology company

Speakers: Dmitry Konoval, Chairman of a leading blockchain technology company Sean Michael Brehm, CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies



Dmitry Konoval shared insights on strategic mining operations and trading strategies revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market, while Sean Michael Brehm discussed advancements in big data, AI, cybersecurity, and decentralized systems, underscoring their impact on national security and global defense.

Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman de Node Nexus Network

Sean Michael Brehm commented, "Web 5.0, a user-centric and highly interactive digital ecosystem, integrates Quantum as a Service (QaaS) with Web 3.0 blockchains. This ensures secure data flow, enhances decision-making, and revolutionizes financial transactions and supply chain management with military-grade technology."

Awards: Building a School for Children with Special Needs

Anna Stukkert with Rex Fernando

Recognition : Rex Fernando and the Global Finance Assembly

: Rex Fernando and the Global Finance Assembly Achievement: Celebrating initiatives that integrate individuals with limited mobility, notably through the Massira Inclusive & Asian European Fashion Week Grand Prix.

Insights in Fashion and Events

Sakis Nicolaou , Anna Stukkert, Dr. Antonio Gellini is the founder and president of the World Film Institute, the Olympia Awards, and the Family Film Awards.

Speaker: Sakis Nicolaou, Managing Director of Prestige Show Production

Sakis Nicolaou, Managing Director of Prestige Show Production Topic: Exploring opportunities in the fashion and event industries

Art and Cultural Insights

Tatti Eickhoff, Anna Stukkert

Speaker: Tati Eickhoff, European artist and founder of ARTTATI

Tati Eickhoff, European artist and founder of ARTTATI Highlight: Leading exclusive art journeys through ARTTATITRAVEL, offering unique cultural experiences

Event Partners and Acknowledgements

Bon Blé France: PR and e-commerce partner promoting brands within the Technology Innovation and Designers Awards.

Shifteh Maryan: Austrian visual jewelry artist known for her luxurious handmade pieces.

Dana York: American painter recognized for her international contributions to art.

The event is exclusively covered by media agent: Stankevicius MGM.

