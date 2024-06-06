Cannes, France--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - The prestigious Cannes Event, traditionally held during the Cannes Film Festival, convened on May 24th at the esteemed Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d'Albion. Hosted by Anna Stukkert and Thomas Misse, the organizer and President of the Technology Innovation and Designers Awards, the event spotlighted key technological trends for 2024.
Thomas Misse, Alina Kremss, Anna Stukkert
Highlighting Advances in AI Technology
Anna Stukkert, co-host of the event, introduced Stalwart AI as the main partner, showcasing it as a leading example of cutting-edge AI technology.
Key Session: Stalwart AI's Next-Generation Innovations
Andreas Thalassinos, Partner at Stalwart A , Konstantine Morosheen, CEO of Algoritmic Lab (Stalwart AI's managing company), Sergey Nemesh, CEO of Stalwart AI
- Speakers:
- Sergey Nemesh, CEO of Stalwart AI
- Konstantine Morosheen, CEO of Algoritmic Lab (Stalwart AI's managing company)
This session explored the innovative aspects of Stalwart AI's next-generation stablecoin, illustrating how AI is transforming various sectors by optimizing time and resources. Sergey Nemesh elaborated on integrating traditional assets with cryptocurrencies to offer diverse technological opportunities, while Konstantine Morosheen discussed the impact of adaptive neural networks on business landscapes.
Andreas Thalassinos, Partner at Stalwart AI, emphasized, "The standout feature of our product is the STALWART AI system, which automates asset rebalancing through continuous sentiment analysis. This dynamic system adjusts asset allocation in real-time, enhancing risk management and adapting to market changes. Our solution fills a critical gap in the global market, offering unprecedented precision and security."
Celebrating Excellence: Technology Innovation and Designers Awards 2024
The Technology Innovation and Designers Awards 2024 honored organizations excelling in various industries. Recognitions spanned companies, platforms, advisors, and media for their outstanding contributions.
Special Session: Innovations in Water Purification
Denys Sribnyi, Founder of AKVANTIS
- Speaker: Denys Sribnyi, Founder of AKVANTIS
- Topic: Innovative water purification systems
- Highlight: AKVANTIS, based in Bavaria, is dedicated to improving global health through advanced filtration technologies, setting new standards in water treatment.
Focus on Digital Compliance
Dmitry Konoval, Chairman of a leading blockchain technology company
- Speakers:
- Dmitry Konoval, Chairman of a leading blockchain technology company
- Sean Michael Brehm, CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies
Dmitry Konoval shared insights on strategic mining operations and trading strategies revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market, while Sean Michael Brehm discussed advancements in big data, AI, cybersecurity, and decentralized systems, underscoring their impact on national security and global defense.
Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman de Node Nexus Network
Sean Michael Brehm commented, "Web 5.0, a user-centric and highly interactive digital ecosystem, integrates Quantum as a Service (QaaS) with Web 3.0 blockchains. This ensures secure data flow, enhances decision-making, and revolutionizes financial transactions and supply chain management with military-grade technology."
Awards: Building a School for Children with Special Needs
Anna Stukkert with Rex Fernando
- Recognition: Rex Fernando and the Global Finance Assembly
- Achievement: Celebrating initiatives that integrate individuals with limited mobility, notably through the Massira Inclusive & Asian European Fashion Week Grand Prix.
Insights in Fashion and Events
Sakis Nicolaou , Anna Stukkert, Dr. Antonio Gellini is the founder and president of the World Film Institute, the Olympia Awards, and the Family Film Awards.
- Speaker: Sakis Nicolaou, Managing Director of Prestige Show Production
- Topic: Exploring opportunities in the fashion and event industries
Art and Cultural Insights
Tatti Eickhoff, Anna Stukkert
- Speaker: Tati Eickhoff, European artist and founder of ARTTATI
- Highlight: Leading exclusive art journeys through ARTTATITRAVEL, offering unique cultural experiences
Event Partners and Acknowledgements
- Bon Blé France: PR and e-commerce partner promoting brands within the Technology Innovation and Designers Awards.
- Shifteh Maryan: Austrian visual jewelry artist known for her luxurious handmade pieces.
- Dana York: American painter recognized for her international contributions to art.
The event is exclusively covered by media agent: Stankevicius MGM.
