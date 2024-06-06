InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market Size Expand to USD 196.5 Billion to 2031 - Revealed By InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Alcohols, Organic Acids, Polymers), Application (Transportation, Agrochemicals, Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Paints And Coatings, Detergents And Cleaners), And Feedstocks (Ligno, Sugar, Starch, Biomass), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

The Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market is estimated to reach over USD 196.5 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 95.7 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 196.5 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, Feedstock, Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

The renewable chemical manufacturing market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing environmental awareness, government regulations promoting sustainable practices, and the shift towards a circular economy. Key drivers include the rising demand for bio-based products, advancements in green technologies, and the quest for alternatives to fossil fuels. Renewable chemicals, such as bio-based plastics, enzymes, and organic acids, are gaining traction across various industries like healthcare, agriculture, and packaging due to their lower carbon footprint and biodegradability. With significant investments in research and development, along with collaborations between market players and academic institutions, the market is witnessing innovation in bio-refining processes and biotechnologies. The global renewable chemical manufacturing market is poised for expansion, offering promising opportunities for economic growth, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

The renewable chemicals sector is seeing swift expansion, fueled by rising interest in bio-based polymers, advancements in technology and innovation, and supportive government policies and regulations. This transition toward renewable chemicals presents a host of environmental and economic advantages, such as lower carbon emissions, improved resource efficiency, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

With global sustainability becoming increasingly important, the renewable chemical manufacturing market is set for continued growth. Furthermore, industry players must address challenges such as cost-effectiveness, scalability of production, and maintaining sustainability in feedstock supply chains to drive revenue growth in this sector.

List of Prominent Players in the Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market:

BASF SE

CropEnergies AG

DSM

Amyris

Braskem

Evonik

Novozymes A/S

Cargill, Incorporated

NatureWorks LLC

ADM

ARD

OCI

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Corbion

Carbon Recycling International

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Several key factors drive the renewable chemical manufacturing market. Increasing environmental concerns and regulatory policies are pushing industries to adopt sustainable practices, boosting demand for renewable chemicals. Advancements in biotechnology and green chemistry are enhancing the efficiency as well as the cost-effectiveness of renewable chemical production.

Consumer preference for eco-friendly products is also growing, encouraging manufacturers to shift towards renewable chemicals. Additionally, fluctuations in fossil fuel prices and the desire to reduce dependency on non-renewable resources are compelling companies to explore renewable alternatives. Government incentives and investments in research and development further propel the market's growth.

Challenges:

The prime challenge faced by the renewable chemical manufacturing market is the cost competitiveness compared to traditional petrochemicals. While renewable chemicals offer environmental benefits and sustainability advantages, they often come with higher production costs due to the complexities of biomass sourcing, conversion technologies, and scale of operations.

Fluctuating raw material prices, limited infrastructure, and uncertain market demand further impact the economic viability of renewable chemical manufacturing. Overcoming these cost challenges through technological innovations, process optimizations, favorable government policies, and increased investment in research and development is crucial for the widespread adoption and commercial success of renewable chemicals in the market.

Regional Trends:

The Asia-Pacific renewable chemical manufacturing market is estimated to register a major market share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization are factors expected to increase the growth of the renewable chemical manufacturing market in the region. The presence of key players and increasing collaboration among major key players for market growth in the region give the opportunity for growth of the global renewable chemical manufacturing market.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, BASF intends to broaden its range of biomass balance products by including BMBCertTM 1,4-butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran (THF), polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF®), and 3-(dimethylamino)propylamine (DMAPA). These new items are anticipated to aid in the substitution of fossil resources with renewable raw materials, as per a verified biomass balancing strategy.

In Jan 2022, CropEnergies AG has recently engaged in an engineering, license, and technical services arrangement to establish a plant at its manufacturing facility in Zeitz, Germany. The purpose of this plant is to enable CropEnergies AG to manufacture renewable ethyl acetate using sustainable ethanol. By utilizing Johnson Matthey technology, CropEnergies produces renewable ethyl acetate that effectively decreases the amount of fossil carbon emissions associated with several common goods. This is a valuable opportunity for clients to align with the sustainability movement and promote growth.

Segmentation of Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market -

By Product-

Alcohols

Organic Acids

Polymers

Others

By Application-

Transportation

Agrochemical

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Detergents and Cleaners

Industrial

By Feedstocks-

Plant Oil

Ligno

Sugar

Starch

Biomass

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

