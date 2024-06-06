BHG Financial Wins 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG) announced today it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the Training category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.





With tailored loan solutions at the forefront of BHG's service offerings, the company's business model requires a full-scale Information Security program to protect client data. This is the company's second Fortress Cybersecurity award, having previously won in 2022 for Operational Excellence. "We are honored and truly proud of this esteemed recognition that showcases the hard work of our Information Security Program. It's a true testament to the incredible team and their daily efforts to prioritize our customers' safety and security," said Fred Hamilton, Chief Information Security Officer at BHG Financial.

Ensuring the BHG staff has customized tools to protect clients' most sensitive information is essential in our dynamic environment. The Information Security team leverages detailed metrics, the latest techniques, and novel approaches to train employees about the current threat landscape, maximizing effectiveness and employee engagement. With a multi-pronged and robust approach, including training for new hires and monthly education, coupled with semi-annual security week events, BHG is better prepared for challenges posed by the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional - it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize BHG Financial for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Syracuse, New York. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

SOURCE: BHG Financial

