MicroCap Rodeo's Spring into Summer Conference, June 6th 2024 - 25 Presenting Companies

Today the MicroCap Rodeo - Spring into Summer will take place in-person on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 and host the executive management teams of 25 microcap companies.

The conference will be held live at Convene NYC, with company presentations from beginning at 9:00 AM ET. They will also be webcast live on Thursday, June 6th. You may register to view the webcasts below, or register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/signup

1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Thursday, June 6th beginning at 9:00 AM ET for qualified investors.

At 12 noon ET we will have special guest speaker: Alan Sheriff from Catalyst Corporation Advisory, "Bringing Large Cap Perspective to the Microcap World" watch presentation here

Today, Thursday, June 6th the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are in ET.

Time Track 1 Track 2 9:00 AM Guest Speaker: Michael Markowski: watch presentation here Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRFH) watch presentation here 9:30 AM Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) watch presentation here Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT) watch presentation here 10:00 AM Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL; NXLIW) watch presentation here XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq:XTIA)watch presentation here 10:30 AM Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) watch presentation here Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)(NASDAQ:SWAGW) watch presentation here 11:00 AM Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO) watch presentation here La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) watch presentation here 11:30 AM Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq,TASE: ALAR) watch presentation here SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq:SVMH; SVMHW) watch presentation here 12:15 PM ?Lunch Speaker: Alan Sheriff listen here 1:00 PM LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) watch presentation here 1:30 PM GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) watch presentation here PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) watch presentation here 2:00 PM Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) watch presentation here LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) watch presentation here 2:30 PM Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ:WAVE) watch presentation here Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) watch presentation here 3:00 PM WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:WISA) watch presentation here VersaBank (TSX:VBNK)(NASDAQ:VBNK) watch presentation here 3:30 PM Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) watch presentation here Xcyte Digital Corp (TSXV:XCYT) watch presentation here 4:00 PM Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO or "Sparta") watch presentation here Capital Engine (Private) watch presentation here

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City onThursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

