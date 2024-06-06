Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 13:03 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MicroCap Rodeo's Spring into Summer Conference, June 6th 2024 - 25 Presenting Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Today the MicroCap Rodeo - Spring into Summer will take place in-person on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 and host the executive management teams of 25 microcap companies.

The conference will be held live at Convene NYC, with company presentations from beginning at 9:00 AM ET. They will also be webcast live on Thursday, June 6th. You may register to view the webcasts below, or register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/signup

1x1 Meetings are being held all-day Thursday, June 6th beginning at 9:00 AM ET for qualified investors.

At 12 noon ET we will have special guest speaker: Alan Sheriff from Catalyst Corporation Advisory, "Bringing Large Cap Perspective to the Microcap World" watch presentation here

Today, Thursday, June 6th the following companies will be presenting via webcast. All times are in ET.

Time

Track 1

Track 2

9:00 AM

Guest Speaker: Michael Markowski: watch presentation hereBarfresh Food Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRFH) watch presentation here

9:30 AM

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) watch presentation herePerformant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT) watch presentation here

10:00 AM

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:NXL; NXLIW) watch presentation hereXTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq:XTIA)watch presentation here

10:30 AM

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) watch presentation hereStran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)(NASDAQ:SWAGW) watch presentation here

11:00 AM

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO) watch presentation hereLa Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) watch presentation here

11:30 AM

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq,TASE: ALAR) watch presentation hereSRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq:SVMH; SVMHW) watch presentation here

12:15 PM

 ?Lunch Speaker: Alan Sheriff listen here

1:00 PM

 LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) watch presentation here

1:30 PM

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) watch presentation herePodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) watch presentation here

2:00 PM

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) watch presentation hereLifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN) watch presentation here

2:30 PM

Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ:WAVE) watch presentation hereGenius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) watch presentation here

3:00 PM

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:WISA) watch presentation hereVersaBank (TSX:VBNK)(NASDAQ:VBNK) watch presentation here

3:30 PM

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) watch presentation hereXcyte Digital Corp (TSXV:XCYT) watch presentation here

4:00 PM

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO or "Sparta") watch presentation hereCapital Engine (Private) watch presentation here

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City onThursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.