U.S. Polo Assn. Hosts Firenze Polo Tribute at Santa Croce Square, Florence To Celebrate Pitti Immagine Uomo 106th Edition

WEST PALM BEACH, FL & FLORENCE, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), presents its timeless, sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2025 from June 11-14 at Pitti Immagine Uomo 106th Edition at the historic Fortezza da Basso in Florence.





The Pitti Immagine show this June will be full of excitement and awash with a wave of energy. "Pitti Lemon" has been chosen as the theme for both the advertising campaign and the displays at the Fortezza, bringing to life all that is summery, sunny, and refreshing, very much like the U.S. Polo Assn. SS25 Collection.

THE EVENT

On Wednesday, June 12, U.S. Polo Assn. will be presenting a historic Firenze Polo Tribute at Santa Croce Square, a friendly but competitive arena-style match between the Italian and French National Teams. This is the very first time that a polo game will be played in the ancient square, supported by the Italian and French Federations, the Federation of International Polo (FIP) as well as the Municipality of Florence.

The momentous polo game will be preceded by the Calcio Storico Legends Match, which celebrates Florentine Tradition. The Calcio Storico Fiorentino is a combination of soccer, rugby, and wrestling that originated in 16th-century Florence and is played today in authentic costume in the Piazza Santa Croce, located directly in front of the Santa Croce church. A spectacular Florentine parade through Piazza della Signoria to the playing field will open the event. Once arriving at the Piazza Santa Croce, a significant ceremony will follow where the Magnifico Messere will be appointed. The evening will conclude with a private cocktail party following the games at Fondazione Zeffirelli headquarters in Piazza San Firenze.

The parade, the Calcio Storico Legends Match, and the Firenze Polo Tribute are open to the public.

U.S. Polo Assn. will outfit the polo players, kickers, and flag wavers with U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirts for the parade. Custom U.S. Polo Assn. performance team jerseys will be designed for both the Italian and French National Teams. Additionally, custom "Firenze Polo Tribute 2024" caps will also be given out to the thousands of sports fans who will attend.

THE PITTI SHOW

Join U.S. Polo Assn. from June 11-14 at Booth 32 Cavaniglia, where the multi-billion-dollar sports brand will showcase its Spring-Summer Collection 2025, celebrating the brand's heritage in the sport of polo since 1890. See the collection in an immersive digital setting that brings to life the spirit of the Collection, which includes classic, sport-inspired apparel, shoes, bags, and accessories.

Media will be invited for meet and greets Wednesday, June 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Representing U.S. Polo Assn. will be J. Michael Prince, the President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the $2.4 billion U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries, and Incom CEO Lorenzo Nencini. Incom is U.S. Polo Assn.'s Italian Apparel Licensee.

Prince, who will be receiving the Magnifico Messere recognition at the June 12 Santa Croce Procession, said, "It's an incredible honor to be receiving the Magnifico Messere by the Florentines, and something I will cherish forever. I have always loved Florence and now my bond with this very special city only deepens."

"I am delighted to again be here in Florence representing U.S. Polo Assn. at the greatest industry trade show in the world with my outstanding partners Incom, Bonis, EastLab, and EuroTrade, who bring the very best of what our global brand has to offer to Europe," added Prince. "U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to be hosting the historic Firenze Polo Tribute at Santa Croce in partnership with the City of Florence, the Italian and French Federations, and the historic Calcio Storico di Firenze. This Pitti week event is not to be missed."

Florentine by birth, Lorenzo Nencini joined the family company, Incom, based in Montecatini Terme, in his early twenties. When Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. entered their licensing arrangement at the end of 2007, Nencini, as CEO, became responsible for the partnership that has helped both Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. become a great success story in Western Europe. Nencini served on the Pitti Immagine Board of Directors in 2023.

"We have managed to do something very unique, because polo, like Calcio Fiorentino, has ancient roots and similarities. Being able to bring these two sports together here in Florence is something extraordinary, thanks to Calcio Storico and the city of Florence," said Nencini. "During the time of Pitti Uomo, the FISE, FFS and U.S. Polo Assn. are now guests of one of the most beautiful squares in the world, Santa Croce. While polo is played in prestigious locations, never in such an important historic city center like Florence. Both games will be spectacular events to watch."

"I'd like to thank everyone involved. All this was possible due to the shared vision of the many people who wanted this event to be a reality," he added.

Alongside Prince and Nencini, U.S. Polo Assn. licensees in Italy are Augusto Bonetto representing Bonis, Andrea Zini representing EastLab, and Franco Zuccon representing EuroTrade, who will all be present to proudly show their respective products and speak with partners, vendors, and other brand representatives.

On the sport side, guests include Stefano Giansanti, Captain of the Italian Polo Team, and Alessandro Giachetti, Member of the Federation of Italian Sports Equestrian (FISE) Polo. Also, Michele Pierguidi, President of Calcio Storico di Firenze, Gianluca Lapi, an icon of Florentine Calcio Storico, and players Dario Bordoni (Rossi), Arno Di Puccio (Bianchi), Antonio Marcelli (Azzurri), and Francesco Manzella (Verdi), heroes of the marketing campaign created for the event. Representatives of the Municipality of Florence will also be on hand.

THE COLLECTIONS:

U.S. Polo Assn. Men's and Women's SS25 Collection of apparel, presented by Incom, highlights timeless Spring and Summer styles, in a sophisticated neutral color palette. Washed red, white, and blue colors with denim tones give a fresh new look to the classic Americana style that is U.S. Polo Assn. Pops of color enhance the bright, summer mood of this amazing Collection. SS25 presents Premium, Tailored, and Heritage capsules.

The Premium capsule features jackets, trousers, and overshirts to be worn mixed with light knitwear and polo shirts in light crepe cotton, Supima cotton, and hemp jersey, which is then mineral garment dyed with vegetable dyes. Tailored represents artfully crafted apparel for Spring and Summer, such as cotton-linen mélange jackets with a comfortable fit for a more modern look. Dresses are created in soft silhouettes and blazers, trousers, and shorts in linen fabric makeup suits for daywear. Complete the look with lightweight shirts available in all the season's freshest colors. Finally, the Heritage capsule, inspired by the sport of polo, showcases the soul of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand with natural and bright tones to wear in the height of summer. Crochet details, stripes, and signature prints along with beautiful beading, and hand-embroidered logos adorn this capsule.

The U.S. Polo Assn. Footwear Collection for SS25 is presented by Bonis. The mood of this collection reflects the brand's iconic, dynamic, and modern spirit. Drawing inspiration from the sport of polo and American tradition, while keeping an eye on contemporary trends, U.S. Polo Assn. presents four footwear trends. The legacy of retro sneakers is updated through an urban and sophisticated spirit in the "Inside Out" style, a contemporary shoe available in varieties of colors and materials. Innovative designs and functional details distinguish "Rubber Lifestyle," a fashion trend that is sporty and stylish and a must-have for the busy lifestyle. "Summer Weavings" offers timeless elegance for the summer season through braided sandals and rope wedges with Mediterranean inspiration. Moccasins and sandals in leather, cotton, and denim take center stage in "Indie Taste," a fashion trend that brings forth the bohemian spirit while retaining the signature U.S. Polo Assn. style.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men's and Women's Handbags for SS25 are presented by Eastlab and are synonymous with sporting elegance and timeless style. The new collection promises to captivate with its supreme totes and handbags, adorned with the classic double-horseman logo for an elegant finish. From formal to the beach, there are new and exciting styles for women and men. The Women's Collection is enriched with casual and versatile bags with modern shapes and fine textures such as jacquard and leather, as well as convertible straps. A sporty attitude with a classic distinction describes the Men's Collection. From casual to business, bags, and weekenders, there is a great mix of functionality and style. New to almost all backpack models will be the introduction of a practical water bottle pocket, supporting greater ecological awareness through the limited use of plastic. The Collection is proud to introduce exclusive Special Edition bags celebrating 135 years of U.S. Polo Assn. in three classic and iconic palettes of red, white, and blue.

U.S. Polo Assn. Watch & Jewelry SS25 Collection by EuroTrade is known for its sport-inspired, classic style that respects the brand's history while always paying close attention to the themes of quality, sport, and authenticity. The new SS25 Watch Collection brings the softest leathers, classic shapes, and precious details like the velvet strap of the new Argo model and the colored baguette stones of Giselle. The new SS25 Jewelry collection offers a more vibrant and modern assortment with a wide variety of styles, like the bright colors of our new enamel collection Erin and Meghan, from timeless blue tones to pops of lime, fuchsia, and champagne. This Pitti, Eurotrade presents the "USPA Watch Collection Case" this attractive and original showcase tool has been developed for the USPA apparel stores with the goal to give the customer a full view and U.S. Polo Assn. experience. The case can host from eight to 14 watches secured with a smart anti-theft device that allows the customer to try and touch the watches in-store.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit?uspoloassnglobal.com?and follow?@uspoloassn.?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Incom S.p.A

Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information, visit www.incomitaly.com.

About Bonis S.P.A.

Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Western Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting, and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com.

About Eastlab

Eastlab is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. handbags in Western Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab today represents some of Italy's major players in the production and marketing of bags, footwear, accessories, and suitcases. Eastlab's targeted response to market demand and passion for the craft has allowed the company to quickly acquire great credibility in the market and gain the trust of important partners. Visit www.eastlab.it.

EuroTrade s.r.l.

EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l.

