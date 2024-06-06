With a new leader on board, global fintech Adyen eyes innovation and long-term growth in Canada

Today, Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announced the opening of its own office in Toronto. The new Toronto office will serve as the company's Canadian headquarters, underscoring Adyen's commitment to sustained growth in the Canadian market. As part of Adyen's ongoing commitment to growing in Canada, Adyen is also pleased to welcome Ilona Fagyas to its leadership team as its new Head of Sales later this month.

Since the start of 2020, Adyen has established a strong presence in Canada, expanding its team to 26 employees across various functions to support local and global businesses operating in the region. The company has forged local partnerships, launched new products, and added notable merchants like Moose Knuckles and Mejuri to its Canadian client base next to its already impressive global client base. Leveraging its financial technology platform, Adyen's team offers innovative solutions that are transforming the way Canada pays.

"The opening of Adyen's Toronto office represents a significant milestone for Adyen Canada as we continue to expand. Our growth is driven by our dedicated team, who consistently assists our growing customer base with innovative payment technology. The progress in payment technology has prompted many organizations and businesses to remodel their technology stack and operations for greater flexibility and convenience in payments. Adyen is at the center of this transformation," said Sander Meijers, Adyen Canada Country Manager. "We are thrilled to welcome Ilona to the leadership team, and continue to offer end-to-end payment capabilities that benefit both Canadian businesses and shoppers alike."

With over 15 years of sales management experience, Ilona Fagyas is a proven payments leader in the Canadian FinTech industry. Ilona has led enterprise segments at prominent organizations including TD, Chase, and most recently, PayPal. Her dedication to excellence has been recognized through numerous President's Club designations, highlighting her contributions to year-over-year improvement in top-performing regions. As the Head of Sales for Adyen Canada, Ilona will be focused on expanding Adyen's footprint in the region and optimizing its growing commerce business.

"The Payment Technology industry in Canada is ripe for change, and I have long admired how Adyen provides Canadian businesses with seamless payment experiences in one, single solution," said Ilona Fagyas, Adyen Canada Head of Sales. "I am excited to join the Adyen team in its mission to make payments more accessible for Canadians across the country, and ultimately, scale the business to new heights."

Adyen has over 20,000 payment terminals in thousands of Canadian stores, with hundreds of Canadian brands interacting with Adyen's platform daily. Adyen sets itself apart from other fintech platforms by offering all payment and financial products within its one innovative platform. Through Adyen's platform, businesses can quickly respond to consumer demand for the latest trends in payments and consumer experiences with minimal effort for example, by utilizing tokenization to inter-connect customer journeys across Pay By Link, mobile POS, buy online and return in-store, with a wealth of customer data captured in the process.

Adyen's financial technology platform is available to help Canadian enterprises including those in retail, hospitality, platform services, digital services and subscriptions, and e-commerce achieve their ambitions faster. For more information, visit https://www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Mejuri, Uber, H&M, Ebay, Moose Knuckles, Lightspeed and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

