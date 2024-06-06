Alta Global Group Partners with Legendary MMA Coach Eric Nicksick

Highlights

Partnership with Eric Nicksick, esteemed coach of multiple UFC champions including Francis Ngannou, Aljamain Sterling, and Sean Strickland.

By teaming up with a revered figure in mixed martial arts (MMA), Alta strengthens its connection with 640 million MMA fans to convert fandom into active participation.

The partnership will help drive the adoption of Alta's newly acquired digital marketing platform, Hype, among gyms and coaches, and support subscription sales growth of the Warrior Training Program in North America.

Alta plans to continue forging alliances with the best names in MMA and combat sports to expand its influence and operations both in the US and globally.

Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, proudly announces its partnership with legendary MMA coach Eric Nicksick, renowned for guiding three fighters to UFC championships, including Francis Ngannou, Aljamain Sterling, and Sean Strickland. This strategic alliance is set to deepen Alta's connection with MMA's 640 million fans and convert fandom into active participation through its digital platform and in gym training programs.

Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, remarked, "Eric is undoubtedly one of the most formidable and respected coaches in the sport, connecting with both fans and combat sports students. We are immensely proud and excited to bring his expertise and profile in support of our mission to encourage fans to embark on a participation journey in martial arts. Eric shares our belief in the power of combat sports to transform lives mentally and physically."

Rich Chou, Vice President of North America at Alta, added, "Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas has been a long-standing partner of Alta. Bringing Eric into the Alta family and having his support for our programs and products is an incredible endorsement. We are excited to work together to help grow this amazing sport and support gym owners across the US and beyond."

Born into a family of sports coaches, Nicksick transitioned from college football to MMA coaching after joining Xtreme Couture in 2006. Rising to the position of head coach and general manager, Nicksick has been instrumental in the gym's success and the careers of numerous UFC champions. His strategic coaching and dedication earned him the title of MMAjunkie's Coach of the Year in 2020, solidifying his reputation in the sport.

Alta's approach to enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement, and increasing membership retention is designed to maximize revenue opportunities within the global martial arts and combat sports industry. Alta estimates each active gym partnership could produce an average of $88,000 in annual revenue for the Company if they run two Alta Programs each year (average 24 participants per program) and cross-sell the Alta Pass, Academy products and Hype, Alta's all-in-one digital marketing platform for small business. Alta has over 500 active gym partnerships and is targeting approximately 45,000 potential combat sports gym partners in the US as it expands its network globally.

For more information on the program visit www.trainalta.com

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https://www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any references to active gyms or partner gyms mean a gym profile claimed or created, and accepted terms and conditions and/or accepted previous license agreement to run the Warrior Training Program. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section set forth in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For investor relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

T: 1-407-644-4256

E: MMA@redchip.com

SOURCE: Alta Global Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com