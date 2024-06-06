Anzeige
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 
06-Jun-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
 
All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 24 April 2024 were duly passed 
at the annual general meeting held today. 
 
A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible 
to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. 
 
Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the 
following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 
 
                                  Votes For  % of      % of 
                                           Votes     Total   Votes 
       Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise) (including Votes Against Votes Votes Cast Withheld 
                                  Chairman's Cast      Cast 
                                  discretion) 
 
1       To receive the company's annual accounts for the   22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
       year ended 31 December 2023 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report for  22,466,317 99.96 9,232  0.04 22,475,549 511 
       the year ended 31 December 2023 
3       To approve the directors' remuneration policy to   22,466,317 99.96 9,232  0.04 22,475,549 511 
       take effect immediately following the meeting 
4       To re-elect David Blackett as a director       22,311,406 99.27 164,453 0.73 22,475,859 201 
5       To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director        22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
6       To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director        22,468,446 99.97 7,413  0.03 22,475,859 201 
7       To re-elect John Oakley as a director        22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
8       To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director      22,468,446 99.97 7,413  0.03 22,475,859 201 
9       To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director        22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
10      To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director  22,468,446 99.97 7,413  0.03 22,475,859 201 
11      To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as auditor 22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
12      To authorise the audit committee to determine and  22,468,446 99.97 7,413  0.03 22,475,859 201 
       approve the remuneration of the auditor 
13      To authorise the company to make market purchases of 22,475,859 100.00 0    0.00 22,475,859 201 
       any of its ordinary shares 
14      To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 22,475,331 100.00 528   0.00 22,475,859 201 
15      To authorise the directors to allot preference    22,475,331 100.00 528   0.00 22,475,859 201 
       shares 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
16      rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special   22,475,331 100.00 528   0.00 22,475,859 201 
       Resolution) 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
17      rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary shares,  22,468,731 99.97 7,128  0.03 22,475,859 201 
       such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes 
       (Special Resolution) 
18      To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14  22,311,406 99.27 164,453 0.73 22,475,859 201 
       days' notice (Special Resolution)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 326388 
EQS News ID:  1919823 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
